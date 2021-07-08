Cancel
Let's Take a Quick Deep Dive Into the Meanings Behind Rihanna's 20 Tattoos, Shall We?

By Danielle Jackson
PopSugar
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf there's anything we know about Rihanna, it's that she's big fan of tattoos and body art. In fact, the singer's most recent piece of ink had the entire internet — or at least those of us who spend way too much time on it — in a frenzy thanks to its slightly awkward undertone. Back in June when she was spotted out in New York City during a date night with her boyfriend A$AP Rocky, fans noticed that her new tattoo, a crown on her left ankle, was actually a cover up for what was previously there: a camouflage shark that she once got with Drake.

