Let's Take a Quick Deep Dive Into the Meanings Behind Rihanna's 20 Tattoos, Shall We?

Naomi Osaka is sharing her story in her self-titled Netflix docuseries, and as a result, we're getting some rare peeks into the 23-year-old tennis player's personal life. In addition to some cute glimpses of her relationship with rapper Cordae, we also see her close bond with her older sister, Mari Osaka. Just like Naomi, Mari is an experienced tennis player. The 25-year-old made her WTA Tour debut in 2014, then retired in early 2021. While the two have shared the tennis court from time to time, including in a doubles match at the Pan Pacific Open in Japan in 2017, they are a close duo off the court as well. The sisters have shared some adorable snaps together on their Instagram accounts over the years. See some of their sweetest sisterly moments ahead.