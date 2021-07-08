Why did WWE change its stages?
In recent weeks there has been a lot of talk about the possibility of WWE changing its two main stages of the weekly TV shows, namely Monday Night Raw and Friday Night Smackdown, introducing a new type of full stage. This change should become effective with the return on the road of the company, which will take place from July 16, with the episode of the same evening of Smackdown that will be broadcast in front of a real audience, for the first time since beyond a year of a devastating global pandemic that also affected the wrestling world.www.wrestling-world.com
Comments / 0