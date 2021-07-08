Michael Douglas Hangs $21.5 Million Price Tag on Posh Manhattan Co-Op

Michael Douglas’ career in Hollywood spans an astonishing six decades, with a towering list of accolades that include two Oscars, five Golden Globes and a Primetime Emmy, not to mention the prestigious Cecil B. DeMille Award. And, at 76, the “Wall Street” star seems to have little desire to slow down. He’s recently wrapped up the series “The Kominsky Method,” for which he was nominated for an Emmy for each of its three seasons, he voices the Guy-Am-I character in the acclaimed animated series “Green Eggs and Ham,” based on the 1960 Dr. Seuss book of the same name, and he’s set to portray Ronald Reagan in the upcoming TV miniseries “Reagan & Gorbachev.”