Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Michael Douglas Hangs $21.5 Million Price Tag on Posh Manhattan Co-Op

By Mark David
Posted by 
Dirt
Dirt
 13 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Michael Douglas’ career in Hollywood spans an astonishing six decades, with a towering list of accolades that include two Oscars, five Golden Globes and a Primetime Emmy, not to mention the prestigious Cecil B. DeMille Award. And, at 76, the “Wall Street” star seems to have little desire to slow down. He’s recently wrapped up the series “The Kominsky Method,” for which he was nominated for an Emmy for each of its three seasons, he voices the Guy-Am-I character in the acclaimed animated series “Green Eggs and Ham,” based on the 1960 Dr. Seuss book of the same name, and he’s set to portray Ronald Reagan in the upcoming TV miniseries “Reagan & Gorbachev.”

www.dirt.com

Comments / 1

Dirt

Dirt

Los Angeles, CA
1K+
Followers
588
Post
424K+
Views
ABOUT

DIRT is a voyeuristic, tongue-in-cheek peek into the oft-clandestine real estate transactions of high-profile and/or high-net worth people across a broad spectrum of industries and professions. Our exhaustive real estate coverage spans a wide range of locations and architectural styles — from midcentury moderns to monstrous megamansions, there’s something for every real estate lover around the globe.

 https://www.dirt.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ronald Reagan
Person
Michael Douglas
Person
Catherine Zeta Jones
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manhattan#Co Op#New York City#Cecil B Demille Award#The New York Post#French Second Empire
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Oscars
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Hello Magazine

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas' £3.6m house is another world

Catherine Zeta-Jones lives in Westchester County, New York, along with her husband Michael Douglas and their children Dylan and Carys, and her jaw-dropping home could rival a hotel. Architectural Digest reported that the actress bought it for £3.6million ($4.5million) in 2019, while the average New York house price is $652,012,...
Hello Magazine

Catherine Zeta-Jones shares romantic selfies with husband Michael Douglas

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas showcased how they were able to keep their love alive with a new Instagram post. The two packed on the romance and the PDA for the gram with a series of photos that showed off their more affectionate side. WATCH: Catherine Zeta Jones makes hilarious...
Forward

2021 Emmys: All the Jewish nominees, from Jurnee Smollett to Michael Douglas

(JTA) — At the last Emmy Awards, “Schitt’s Creek,” the comedy from Jewish father-son duo Eugene and Dan Levy, swept the night, winning every comedy category for its sixth and final season. While there’s no big Jewish show to cheer on for another powerhouse performance this year, there’s still a bevy of Jewish nominees, which were announced Tuesday.
mansionglobal.com

Helen Mirren and Taylor Hackford List Hollywood Home for $18.5 Million (or $45,000 a Month)

After over three decades, Oscar-winning duo Helen Mirren and Taylor Hackford are contemplating selling their storied Hollywood estate. The couple, now based on the Nevada side of Lake Tahoe, is offering the home two ways: as a rental asking $45,000 a month, or for sale asking $18.5 million. They will evaluate their options depending on what kind of offers they get, according to the listing agents.
Posted by
Dirt

A Peek at the Many Mansions of Martha Stewart

Our beloved diva of domesticity, the OG of DIY, the design maven and tastemaker par excellence, Martha Stewart, is America’s first female self-made billionaire. Unsurprisingly, the rich-as-Midas design queen has bought and sold a number of palaces in her time. “Some people collect paintings,” Stewart said in 2003. “I collect houses because they are really laboratories for all of us.”
Beverly Hills, CAPosted by
Dirt

Hollywood Scion Billie Lourd Sells L.A. Home

With a new baby almost no one knew was coming until after she was born last fall, and plans to move into the Beverly Hills home of her late and, at least in the entertainment industry, legendary mother, Carrie Fisher, Hollywood scion and actress Billie Lourd has sold a home just off L.A.’s famed and perennially hip Melrose Boulevard for a dash over $2.8 million.
Popculture

Catherine Zeta-Jones Stuns With Gray-Haired Mirror Selfie

Catherine Zeta-Jones's fans are praising her after a recent photo she shared to Instagram showing off her natural beauty. The actress took to the social media platform to share a mirror selfie while dressed casually in a robe and sporting a few grey hairs. The 51-year-old kept her caption as simple as her look too, writing, "Hello....... ."
Showbiz411

Cannes: Harvey Weinstein’s Ex-Wife Gets Back at Him by Returning to Cannes, Kissing Boyfriend Adrien Brody on Red Carpet

Revenge is a dish best served cold. And so Harvey Weinstein’s ex-wife, Georgina Chapman, hired a gourmet chef for this order. For years, Chapman attended the Cannes Film Festival as the wife of Harvey Weinstein, walking the red carpet and attending the most glamorous parties with the movie mogul. Her husband even persuaded his various female stars to wear Chapman’s Marchesa gowns for publicity.
CelebritiesPosted by
610 Sports Radio

See Dolly Parton dressed as a Playboy Bunny for ‘#HotGirlSummer’

Pack it in everyone, Dolly Parton has won the internet. Listen to your favorite music now on Audacy and listen to Dolly Parton and more on our Country Love Exclusive Station. Dolly took to Instagram and posted a video where she was dressed up in the iconic Playboy Bunny outfit. “You’re probably wondering why I’m dressed like this,” Dolly says in the opening of the video. “Well, it’s for my husband’s birthday!”
Celebritiescodelist.biz

Marriage-Out? Tori Spelling with Kim Kardashian’s ex on the road

Is Tori Spelling (48) now comforting herself with other men? In recent months, there had often been rumors that the actress and her husband Dean McDermott (54) should hang the house blessing crooked. In an interview, the Beverly Hills, 90210 celebrity even confessed that she no longer even shares the bed with the native Canadian. Now there is a new indication that the couple may have separated: Tori was recently on the road with the rapper The Game (41)!
metaflix.com

The Curious Case of Jennifer Lawrence’s Disappearing Act

Jennifer Lawrence is firmly ensconced in Hollywood’s proverbial A-List. She’s an Academy Award winner for her performance in “Silver Linings Playbook.” She’s commanded one of the biggest franchises in cinema history in “The Hunger Games.” And she’s been sought after by some of the most respected filmmakers in the business, from Darron Aronofsky to David O. Russell to Adam McKay.

Comments / 1

Community Policy