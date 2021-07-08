US Forecast

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index. Albany, NY;70;67;78;62;Periods of rain;N;6;79%;78%;3. Albuquerque, NM;96;71;98;72;Partly sunny and hot;SE;5;29%;34%;12. Anchorage, AK;60;50;60;50;An afternoon shower;ESE;13;63%;81%;1. Asheville, NC;80;65;81;66;A stray p.m. t-storm;WNW;7;77%;51%;5. Atlanta, GA;82;72;86;72;A p.m. t-storm;W;8;72%;66%;6. Atlantic City, NJ;88;70;82;71;A heavy thunderstorm;SW;14;72%;74%;5.