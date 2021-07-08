Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Louisiana State

As Delta variant spreads across Louisiana, residents encouraged to get COVID-19 vaccine

By WAFB Staff
KNOE TV8
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As the Delta COVID-19 variant spreads across Louisiana, Governor John Bel Edwards is reminding residents to get the COVID-19 vaccine. The Delta variant is becoming the dominant strain in the country, making up 52% of the cases. In the region that includes Louisiana, 59 percent of all cases are the more contagious Delta variant, which has in turn increased the number of new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and the percent positivity of tests.

www.knoe.com

Comments / 2

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Louisiana Health
Local
Louisiana Government
Local
Louisiana Coronavirus
State
Louisiana State
City
Delta, LA
City
Baton Rouge, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Bel Edwards
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Shot At A Million#Louisianans#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Gonzales, LAwgno.com

Trina Edwards says, “His last words were to Eli…”

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Former Louisiana Governor Edwin Washington Edwards died peacefully Monday morning, July 12, 2021. Edwin was at his home in Gonzales surrounded by family and friends. Louisiana’s only four-term governor expired of respiratory problems that had plagued him in recent years, doctors said. Edwards was less than...
Louisiana StatePosted by
SPORTS RADIO ESPN 1420

Top 10 Poorest Cities in Louisiana

What are the poorest cities in Louisiana? We'll count down the top ten locations by zip code. Earlier this week, we wrote an article on The Top 10 Richest Places in Louisiana, with three locations in Orleans Parish ranking at the top. Four places in SWLA made the Top 50 most wealthiest places in Louisiana.
PoliticsPosted by
107 JAMZ

Governor Edwards Signs Smokable Marijuana Bill

Governor Edwards has signed HB 391 which will include smokable marijuana in the state's medical marijuana program. Representative Tanner Magee of Houma sponsored the bill and argued that many medical marijuana patients couldn't afford the current edibles.He said making raw flower marijuana available would help drive down the cost of the medicine so it would be obtainable for more patients across the state.
Baton Rouge, LAPosted by
KPEL 96.5

Edwin Edwards Placed Himself in Hospice Care

Despite a myriad of legal woes, Edwin Edwards, The Cajun Prince, remains as Louisiana's most popular Governor. There are those in the state, myself included, that believe that if Edwin, not John Bel, Edwards was to run for Governor again, he'd at least make the runoff and would have a pretty strong chance of winning.
Louisiana StatePosted by
K945

Time to Pay Up or Pack Up! Louisiana Evictions Start August 1st

2020 was a tough year, there no way around that. For many people, it was the worst year they've ever experienced - and it's easy to see why, especially in Louisiana. We weren't the richest state to begin with, but when the shutdowns and layoffs started - it got even worse. Honestly, so many people were saved from absolute financial ruin by measures like the nationwide moratorium on evictions - it's clear we wouldn't have made it without them.
Louisiana Statelailluminator.com

Gun rights group ‘denounces’ La. senators who didn’t vote to override veto

The National Association for Gun Rights, a proponent of a Louisiana bill that would allow residents to carry concealed weapons without obtaining permits or being trained, had harsh words Tuesday for the Louisiana lawmakers who supported the bill during the regular session but declined to override Gov. John Bel Edwards’ veto. The bill was sponsored by Sen. Jay Morris (R-West Monroe)
Louisiana StateGonzales Weekly Citizen

AROUND THE STATE: Louisiana news briefs

The Mall of Louisiana in Baton Rouge was temporarily closed due to a 12-foot albino Burmese python escaping its enclosure July 6 at the Blue Zoo Aquarium. The St. George Fire Department was called in the morning to assist in finding Cara the Python. Harvey girls wins national spelling bee.
Louisiana StateKEDM

City Of Minden Leads Louisiana In Recent Covid-19 Cases

LEADS IN COVID SPIKES — Louisiana has beaten back several spikes of the coronavirus disease. But the state is seeing troubling new upticks in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations as it struggles to persuade people to get vaccinated. The most recent data from the Louisiana Department of Health reveals the city of Minden in Northwest Louisiana is leading the state in Covid-19 cases. After being contacted by the Region 7’s Medical Director for Northwest Louisiana, Minden Mayor Terry Gardner made this announcement on his Facebook page late yesterday.
Mississippi StatePosted by
Mississippi Today

As Delta variant spreads across Mississippi, COVID-19 outbreak reported at Raymond detention facilities

Seventy-four cases of COVID-19 have been reported at the Raymond Detention Facility and the Work Center, Hinds County Sheriff Lee Vance said in a Tuesday press release. Of the total number, 14 employees and 60 detained people tested positive for the coronavirus. Vance said the positive cases were found after random rapid testing was conducted. He also said employees are on mandatory quarantine while detained people are being separated and quarantined within the facilities.

Comments / 2

Community Policy