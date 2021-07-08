Police investigate armed robberies in Manassas, Woodbridge
Prince William County police are searching for five suspects wanted in connection with two unrelated armed robberies that took place on Wednesday in Manassas and Woodbridge. Prince William police responded to the Westgate Apartments at the 10100 block of Portsmouth Road in Manassas at 6:42 p.m. on Wednesday, July 7, to investigate a home invasion Wednesday afternoon, according to a Thursday police report.www.princewilliamtimes.com
