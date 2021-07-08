50 New Geocaches Being Released by MI DNR for Enthusiasts to Find

Hello - why am I just now finding out about Michigan on Main Bar & Grill If you in Frankenmuth? If you are not familiar either, I will tell you what I know. Michigan on Main Bar & Grill is located inside of the Bavarian Inn. The unique spot prides itself on serving and using Michigan made and grown products. A focus on seasonality & local sourcing is one of their top priorities. This philosophy carries over to their beer selection as well, with the largest selection of Michigan craft beers in all of Michigan. German beers are also available, it is Frankenmuth after all.