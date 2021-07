Do you have a difficult time turning off your fretful and anxious thoughts? Do you think reaching for anti-anxiety pills is the only way to calm your racing mind, nervousness, or panic? Wrong! Brain SPECT imaging shows that benzodiazepines, the medications often prescribed for anxiety, are harmful to brain function. Decades of research show that meditation can be an effective alternative to anti-anxiety pills…without any negative side effects! In fact, meditation enhances brain function. And you don’t need to spend years training to think like a monk, you can start enjoying the soothing benefits of meditation in mere moments.