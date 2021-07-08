Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Small Business

4 Things to Consider As Your Business Expands

By LaDonna Dennis
momblogsociety.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou’re a small business owner who is thriving. You’re probably starting to think about ways you can take your business to the next level. With growth comes a lot more things on your plate to consider and put into motion as you expand your business and work your way to becoming a successful brand. There are a few important things to do first. Here are a few things you can do to expand your business and keep it safe as you take another step forward.

momblogsociety.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Owner#Insurance Coverage#Social Media Social
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Social Media
News Break
Small Business
News Break
Economy
Related
Economynewmilfordspectrum.com

Ready to Start a Business? Consider These 5 Tips First.

It might come as a surprise but 2020 saw a 24 percent increase in the number of new business applications submitted in the US, according to US Business Formation Statistics (BFS). Despite the pandemic, entrepreneurial people have found ways to pursue ideas and start their own businesses. While the entrepreneurial...
Small Businesslegalnews.com

Four things your small business financial plan should cover

You have drive. You have self-reliance. You’ve started a small business, led a business through a world of change and navigated myriad challenges from operational to financial. As a small business owner and leader, it’s likely there’s some intersection between how you’re setting up a legacy and protecting your business...
Small Businesssouthfloridareporter.com

How to Optimize Facebook Ads to Promote Your Business in 2021

If you want your small business to grow, then you need to target the platforms that your customers love to use. With 1.73 billion daily active users on Facebook, the chances are that a large percentage of your target audience can be found there. Facebook Ads appear to be simple...
BusinessForbes

Four Things To Keep In Mind When Considering An Acquisition

CCO at TELUS International, a global customer experience provider powered by next-gen digital solutions. Acquisitions can be a critical part of a company’s strategic growth. They can help you expand your business geographically, add new skills and capabilities to your existing team, grow technology offerings and, in many cases, exponentially increase your market presence.
Technologythedcvoice.com

How to Start Leveraging the Internet of Things For Your Business

The Internet of Things, as the name suggests, is a term referring to a network of countless “smart” devices that are all connected together, creating and sharing data with one another at all times. According to one recent study, there will be an incredible 35 billion devices connected to the Internet of Things as soon as the end of 2021. Flash forward just a few years to 2025, and that number will climb to 75 billion.
HealthAMA

Things to consider before you choose a practice setting

As a resident or fellow nearing the completion of your graduate medical education, you will confront a number of decisions that shape your career as a physician. One of those decisions is determining the type setting in which you want to practice. The AMA offers a number of tools and...
Twinsburg, OHCleveland Jewish News

Business owners should consider insurance to cover catastrophes

When the COVID-19 pandemic forced businesses to either shut or limit capacity, making up for lost profits was a challenge. This was especially true because many insurers did not cover business interruption, which is insurance that protects companies from income loss during a crisis event. Kate Hubben, vice president at...
EconomyPosted by
Forbes

Considering The True Meaning Of Compassion In Business

Anne Krog Iversen is the Co-Founder, Chief DNA & Culture Officer at TimeXtender. When many of us consider what “compassion” means, we often think it refers to being nice and feeling sorry for someone facing a difficult situation. I have a different meaning. I view compassion as being able to...
Cell Phonesmomblogsociety.com

6 Marketing Goals for Your eCommerce Business

Starting an eCommerce business is a process that happens on many fronts. As a small business owner your attention is pulled in multiple different directions and you constantly have to wear many different ‘hats’. Staying on top of your marketing efforts is one of those activities. Marketing is important to...
EconomyPoets and Quants

Why You Should Consider IESE Business School

IESE’s star continues to rise. Last year, the Barcelona-based business school ranked #1 in the Economist’s Full-time MBA ranking, where it has maintained the #1 or #2 spot since 2016, and it is rarely out of the top five in the Financial Times. It also boasts an impressive ROI: more than 95% of the graduates of IESE accepted job offers within three months of graduation, with an average alumni salary close to $150,000 three years after graduating. And despite the global pandemic, IESE saw a 14% increase in applications last season.
Home & Gardenheraldstandard.com

Seven things to consider when buying a shed

Backyard sheds can be useful assets. Sheds can create storage space in the garage, basement or other areas of the house that have become gathering spots for gear typically used outdoors. Sheds are ideal for housing mowers, tools and even pool-care equipment. But they can be put to other uses as well, such as being key spots to engage in hobbies or even as a child’s clubhouse.
Industrylngindustry.com

Sovcomflot expands business portfolio with TotalEnergies

Sovcomflot (SCF Group) has received confirmation from TotalEnergies of the exercise of its option for two further next-generation 174 000 m3 LNG carriers. The vessels will be chartered for a period of up to seven years operating within TotalEnergies global portfolio LNG trade under the technical management of Sovcomflot. The...
Phoenix, AZABC 15 News

NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies hiring NOW! (07/25)

Let's get to work! Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!. For more jobs resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair. 1. Interested in sales, customer service, contact center management, and related roles in a fast-growth and high-promotion industry? BestCompaniesAZ and Career Connectors invite you to the “Professional Sales & Client Services Elevation Event” on July 29 at 9am! Learn current Tips, Trends, and ways to Upskill from our esteemed panel as you network with professional peers, and engage with 20+ award-winning HIRING companies! RSVP here.
Platteville, WIuwplatt.edu

Continuing Education Institute announces Customer Service Certificate

This fall, workers and students will have the opportunity to earn a Customer Service Certificate from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville Continuing Education Institute. The program was designed to address a growing need in the tourism and hospitality industry and local chambers of commerce. "Businesses are craving this type of training,"...
Salida, COPark County Republican & Fairplay Flume

Mahnke Auto Body is currently looking to add a Customer

Mahnke Auto Body is currently looking to add a Customer Service Representative to our Salida location. This is an entry level position for the person who would like an opportunity to learn and grow in this industry. Hours are Monday-Friday, 8:00am to 5:00 pm. Benefits available. Please email your call 719-539-7359 or send your resume to Brandon.wrigley@mahnkeautobody.com if this is the career for you!

Comments / 0

Community Policy