Oak Lawn, IL

Column: Supporters to rally for voting rights. ‘You either fight or give up.’

By Ted Slowik
Chicago Tribune
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePro-democracy demonstrators plan to stage a public rally Friday evening to drum up support for voting rights, infrastructure spending and other causes. Retired postal worker William Beaulieu, 69, of Oak Lawn said he hopes people show support for demonstrators when they gather at 6 p.m. at 103rd Street and Western Avenue in Beverly. Organizers want to send a message to Congress about legislation known as the For the People Act of 2021.

