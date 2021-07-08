Column: Supporters to rally for voting rights. ‘You either fight or give up.’
Pro-democracy demonstrators plan to stage a public rally Friday evening to drum up support for voting rights, infrastructure spending and other causes. Retired postal worker William Beaulieu, 69, of Oak Lawn said he hopes people show support for demonstrators when they gather at 6 p.m. at 103rd Street and Western Avenue in Beverly. Organizers want to send a message to Congress about legislation known as the For the People Act of 2021.www.chicagotribune.com
