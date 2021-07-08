The Hottest New Trend Replacing Skinny Jeans Is Not What You'd Expect

When TikTok decided to break up with our beloved skinny jeans, it was a tough time for many of us. The once fashionable trend that was seen on everyone from Jessica Alba to Beyoncé, is now considered to be so last decade. Apparently, so is side-parting our hair and using the laugh-crying emoji, but we're not ready to give up those just yet. However, after some soul searching, we realized that we were ready to part with our skinnies for good. They had given us some good years, but we were ready to meet the new love of our life — wide leg denim.