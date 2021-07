TOKYO -- Team USA is in a ridiculous position -- but not a desperate one. Training camp in Las Vegas was two weeks of wild emotional swings. Doug Collins set the stage by recounting the tale of the life-changing fallout after the loss in the 1972 Olympics. Then two losses in exhibition games right out of the gate. Another game canceled as a precaution. Losing one player to a coronavirus infection, one more to injury and two temporarily after they went into health and safety protocols. One player added less than 48 hours before going to Japan. A practice with just six healthy players. Not having any idea when the three Finals players might arrive and what sort of role they can play right away.