Naturals defeat Wind Surge 8-5

Salina Post
Salina Post
 13 days ago

WICHITA – The Wind Surge could not stop the Naturals’ offense as Northwest Arkansas took Game 2 of this series, 8-5. The Naturals opened the scoring in the top of the second off a solo home run from Brewer Hicklen. In the bottom of the third, Wichita tied the game back up at one a piece. After Roy Morales doubled to center field and Chris Williams drew a walk, Leobaldo Cabrera ripped a single to left center field to score Morales easily and put runners at the corners. The Naturals’ Yefri Del Rosario got out of the jam to end the threat only allowing one Surge runner to cross the plate.

