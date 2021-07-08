Cancel
NBA

The Nike Dunk Low “Brooklyn Nets” Reimagines A Classic Team Logo

By Sneaker News
sneakernews.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the 2021-2022 season marks the 75th Anniversary of the NBA, Nike has prepared a series of footwear and gear to commemorate the diamond anniversary of the league. We already saw the Dunk Low 75th Anniversary with diamond logo featured on the tongue, but it appears that a selection of NBA teams will be treated with the Dunk transformation as well. Seen here is one made specifically for the Brooklyn Nets; the navy, red, and great color-scheme matches that of the Nets’ previous threads prior to their Brooklyn relocation, while the heel logo blends old with new as it takes the shield logo and infuses it with the contemporary basketball logo.

