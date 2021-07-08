Volkswagen Electric Vehicles Going “Over The Air”
The Tesla Model S came to market nearly a decade ago, in mid 2012. The vehicle was a shock to the system in a number of ways. As people said back then and still do today, it was sort of like a big computer on wheels. Part of that was the huge touchscreen, part was what was going on inside the veins and organs of the car, and some of it was the “simple” but transformative over-the-air software updates (or “firmware updates” if we want to be a little more accurate, but let’s just stick with the normal-human lingo).cleantechnica.com
Comments / 0