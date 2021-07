The Washington Nationals just won an 18-1 baseball game over the Miami Marlins. Yeah, it was bad. It was a bloodbath from the get-go. Alcides Escobar led off with a single and then scored on a Trea Turner triple. Then Juan Soto and Josh Bell hit back-to-back homers and it was 4-0 before the Marlins even recorded an out. The Nationals then got six runs the next inning and it was already a double-digit lead through two innings.