The 2021 NBA Draft is just a few weeks away, so it’s time for another mock draft here on Chat Sports! Today’s 1st round NBA mock draft is made possible by Magic Spoon! Head over to https://magicspoon.thld.co/chat to SAVE $5 OFF YOUR ORDER on the best cereal for adults! Cade Cunningham is the likely #1 pick in the NBA Draft, but recent reports suggest he might not be a lock just yet. With that in mind, what if Cunningham wasn’t the top choice for the Detroit Pistons? Would Jalen Green, Evan Mobley, Jalen Suggs or even Scottie Barnes have a case for the #1 pick?