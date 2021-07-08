Cancel
The Strapless adidas Forum Exhibit Mid Appears With “Halo Mint” Accents

By Jovani Hernandez
sneakernews.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlthough Bad Bunny has given the general silhouette mainstream exposure, the adidas Forum has further captivated audiences with in-line propositions of its many trims. For its latest style, the strapless Exhibit Mid iteration delivers a “Cloud White/Grey Two/Halo Mint” ensemble sure to find a home among eccentric dressers. The newly-surfaced...

Bad Bunny
