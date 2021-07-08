The Strapless adidas Forum Exhibit Mid Appears With “Halo Mint” Accents

Jordan Brand has firmly entered the era of retro-ing the retros as we’ve seen classics from the Jordan 4 “Lightning” and Jordan 3 “Cool Grey” all return to stores in 2021. Returning this holiday season is the “Midnight Navy” colorway that not only preceded the aforementioned two, but is considered as one of the pioneer colors of newly invented colors for the post-retirement era. As one of the earliest Air Jordan 6s to shed the heel Nike Air in favor of the updated Jumpman Air logo, the Midnight Navy Jordan 6 was among the early generations of the Jordan Brand history after it was formed in 1998.