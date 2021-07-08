Levi Strauss: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

According to Zacks, “The AZEK Company Inc. is manufacturer of residential and commercial building products. The AZEK Company Inc. is based in CHICAGO. “. Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on The AZEK in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on The AZEK in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on The AZEK in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The AZEK from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The AZEK has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.64.