We are back with new educational, engaging, and fun Shark Week Printables with this shark color by number worksheet for kids. These color by number for kids are one of the best ways there are to help your kid practice their numbers and colors. Color by number is so much fun because the picture gets more and more defined as you follow the color key. This shark color by number printable is great for kids of all ages and likely best for those with number skills up to the number 10.