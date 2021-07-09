Saweetie Explains Releasing a Dr. Luke Song After Knowing About Kesha Accusations

On June 23, rapper DinDin joined the YouTube channel 'Seungwoo's Dad' (literal translation of '승우아빠') in order to cook some rose spicy rice cakes. After they finished cooking and tasting their dish, the YouTube channel host asked rapper DinDin to share the behind story of how he came to sing 'Must Be the Money', the OST for the hit drama 'Section Chief Kim' (2017). DinDin replied, "Around that time, I was the Korean ambassador for the film 'Fast and Furious: The Extreme' and had gone to America to interview Vin Diesel. But two days before I returned to Korea, I was told by my company that I had to participate in an OST for a drama. When I asked when I had to record the song, they told me I had to do it as soon as I arrived in Korea. I didn't even have any lyrics prepared, and when I asked to hear the soundtrack, it wasn't my style."