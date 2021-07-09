Cancel
Saweetie Explains Releasing a Dr. Luke Song After Knowing About Kesha Accusations

By Heran Mamo
Billboard
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the article"I had those songs for over two years. So what do you think? Do I compromise my artistry, do I keep them in the vault, or do I release them?" Saweetie addressed her controversial business relationship with Dr. Luke, who's worked on some of her biggest hits, in a new Vulture profile.

MusicBillboard

Saweetie Reveals How Meeting Cher Made Her Push Back Her Album Release

"This album needs to have feelings, it needs to have soul, it needs to have spirit," the rapper tells Billboard on the BET Awards red carpet. On Sunday's BET Awards red carpet, Saweetie was a vision in royal blue, rocking a sweeping, barely there Dolce & Gabbana gown. While the "Icy Grl" artist appeared calm and collected, she expressed her "surprise" at being nominated for best female hip hop artist at the show.
Celebritieszapgossip.com

Saweetie defends working with Dr. Luke

Saweetie has defended her decision to work with producer Dr. Luke. The 27-year-old rapper was quizzed about her working relationship with the musician and record producer, who pop star Kesha has been locked in a defamation case with for years, after he sued her in 2014 when she accused him of physical, sexual, and emotional abuse.
Music927theblock.com

Saweetie Admits Having Regrets Working With Dr. Luke

Saweetie is caught up in the middle of some controversy thanks to her collaboration with the notorious producer Dr. Luke, which came up in a recent interview. The “Back To The Streets” rapper sat down to talk with New York magazine for a multi-part profile interview. In discussing her work on her upcoming album Pretty B—- Music, writer Hunter Harris asked her about working with Lukasz “Dr. Luke” Gottwald, who had been embroiled in a legal battle with Kesha which included the singer alleging that he sexually assaulted her in addition to emotionally abusing her. To that question, Saweetie responded, “I’m so green. Maybe that’s a double-edged sword because I’m coming into the studio and I’m not knowing who these people are. I was able to learn about all of his achievements, and all of the allegations as well, after a couple of sessions.”
Celebritiesmyhot995.com

Saweetie sets the record straight on working with Dr. Luke

Saweetie is setting the record straight when it comes to her past work with producer Dr. Luke, who was accused of sexual assault and emotional abuse by musician Kesha. The 28-year-old rapper, born Diamonté Quiava Valentin Harper, has received criticism for working with the controversial producer on her hits "Tap In" and "Best Friend," with Doja Cat.
Musicthatgrapejuice.net

Saweetie Covers Vulture / Dishes On New Music, Working With Dr. Luke, & More

Saweetie is hot on the promotional trail for her upcoming ‘Pretty B*tch Music’ album. Her latest stop was Vulture, where she participated in a sizzling photo shoot and gave a compelling interview. In the interview, she does not hold back and talks her new music, working with Dr. Luke. Peep...
MusicComplex

Saweetie Explains What Her Mom Doesn’t Approve of on Her Upcoming Debut Album

Like most parents, Saweetie’s mother doesn’t approve of her child using swear words. In a recent interview with Billboard, the 28-year-old rapper revealed her mom took issue with some of the lines featured in Pretty Bitch Music—Saweetie’s much-anticipated and long-awaited debut studio album. She said there were some lyrics in which she rapped curse words in Tagalog, one of the languages spoken in the Philippines.
CelebritiesPosted by
TheWrap

Fans Accuse Camila Cabello of Sabotaging Ex-Bandmate Normani’s Single Release

Fans are targeting Camilla Cabello online after she announced a new single shortly before former fellow Fifth Harmony member Normani’s new track was released. Normani’s fans, called “The Nation” were rejoicing upon the release of the teaser for her newest song on Thursday. However, that happiness soon turned to apprehension, which turned into customary projected Twitter hate.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Saweetie Addresses Controversy Around Working With Dr. Luke

Dr. Luke has been at the center of controversy ever since he was accused of sexual assault and battery by Kesha. Though a judge cleared him of wrongdoing, the allegations still weigh heavy on his name. Saweetie, whose biggest songs to date have writing and production credits from Dr. Luke, has faced criticism in the past for working with him, despite the accusations.
CelebritiesNME

Saweetie on how meeting Cher inspired her to delay debut album

Saweetie has revealed how meeting Cher led to her debut album being delayed. The California rapper was initially due to drop ‘Pretty Bitch Music’ last Friday (June 25) via Warner, having recently shared her latest single ‘Fast (Motion)’. Last Sunday (June 27), Saweetie was nominated in the Best Female Hip...
MusicNME

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky spotted shooting music video together in New York

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have been spotted shooting a new music video in New York City. The pair recently confirmed they were dating after years of on-and-off speculation about their relationship, with Rocky also revealing that he has been busy at work on new music with the singer. Appearing together...
MusicBillboard

T-Pain Urges Artists to 'Do Some Different Music' — and Dr. Dre Agrees

T-Pain wants artists to break into uncharted territory with new music. In a spiel that appears to have been recorded during a recent episode of his Nappy Boy Radio Podcast, the hitmaker is seen passionately addressing the lack of originality in much of today's music. "Just f------g do something else,"...
Musicsiriusxm.com

Halsey explains the meaning of her hit song ‘Colors’

When Halsey hosted HITBOUND for pal Mikey Piff in 2016, she revealed a number of different things, including the meaning her smash hit “Colors.” Discover what inspired her to write the song and more below, and hear HITBOUND with Piff every week on SiriusXM Hits 1 (Ch. 2). Halsey explained...
Musicallkpop.com

Rapper DinDin reveals that he wrote the lyrics for his hit OST 'Must Be the Money' on the airplane

On June 23, rapper DinDin joined the YouTube channel 'Seungwoo's Dad' (literal translation of '승우아빠') in order to cook some rose spicy rice cakes. After they finished cooking and tasting their dish, the YouTube channel host asked rapper DinDin to share the behind story of how he came to sing 'Must Be the Money', the OST for the hit drama 'Section Chief Kim' (2017). DinDin replied, "Around that time, I was the Korean ambassador for the film 'Fast and Furious: The Extreme' and had gone to America to interview Vin Diesel. But two days before I returned to Korea, I was told by my company that I had to participate in an OST for a drama. When I asked when I had to record the song, they told me I had to do it as soon as I arrived in Korea. I didn't even have any lyrics prepared, and when I asked to hear the soundtrack, it wasn't my style."

