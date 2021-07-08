Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

White House admits ‘honest mistake’ in including Taiwan flag in tweet and recommits to ‘one China’ policy

By Danielle Zoellner
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 13 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2223S7_0arKyLJx00

The White House has apologised for making an “honest mistake” in including the Taiwan flag in a tweet about vaccine allocation.

“This was an honest mistake,” said White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday, adding, “We remain committed to our one China policy based on the Taiwan Relations Act.”

The statement came after the White House Response Team posted an image on Twitter this week that showed where the US vaccine donations were being distributed globally, including doses of Moderna going to Taiwan.

Each of the countries’ flags were included in the tweet.

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen then retweeted the post, writing: “Thank you to the US for your generosity. Together, we will beat this pandemic.”

But the tweet was later removed on Wednesday.

The United States, similar to other countries, does not formally recognise Taiwan’s government due to its relations with China. This is because the Chinese government claims Taiwan as its own territory.

A spokesman for the White House National Security Council also called the use of the Taiwan flag in the tweet “an honest mistake” and said it was not an indication of a US policy shift towards the country, according to Reuters.

Taiwan Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Joanne Ou said that the ministry noticed the Twitter post had been removed.

“Regarding the reason for the deletion of this tweet, as the media has different interpretations, the Foreign Ministry has asked the representative office in the United States to remind the United States not to cause unnecessary speculation or misunderstanding from all walks of life due to the removal of the related tweet,” she said, according to Reuters.

The Biden administration has made it clear that it has no intentions to significantly alter its policy towards Taiwan, but the US will continue to be a strong supporter of Taipei as a supplier of arms and other initiatives like vaccine donations.

On Tuesday, Kurt Campbell, the White House coordinator for the Indo-Pacific, took part in an online discussion hosted by the Asia Society Policy Institute (ASPI).

During the talk, Mr Campbell acknowledged that the country’s relations with Taiwan was in a “dangerous balance” given its relationship with the Chinese government – with a priority being to avoid military confrontation with China.

Mr Campbell was later asked “how much love is too much love” when the US interacts with Taiwan. He said that the country had an “unofficial relationship” with Taiwan but that “we do not support Taiwan independence”.

He added that the US does believe Taiwan “has the right to live in peace”.

Comments / 2

The Independent

The Independent

185K+
Followers
91K+
Post
95M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Kurt Campbell
Person
Tsai Ing Wen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ing#One China Policy#Chinese#Reuters#Taiwan Foreign Ministry#The Foreign Ministry#The Indo Pacific#Aspi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Moderna
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Twitter
News Break
White House
Country
China
Related
Aerospace & DefenseBusiness Insider

Changes in China's military flights around Taiwan may mean Chinese pilots are learning new tactics

Observers point to increased presence of early-warning and electronic-warfare aircraft in combination with China's fighter-bombers. A strategy inspired by the US military connects and shares information between the latest combat platforms and older warplanes. Recent air force sorties by the People's Liberation Army near Taiwan indicate the Chinese military may...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Reuters

Senior U.S. diplomat Sherman to visit China amid strained ties

WASHINGTON, July 21 (Reuters) - U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman will visit China on July 25-26, the State Department said on Wednesday, as the world's two largest economies seek to navigate a deeply troubled bilateral relationship. Sherman, the State Department's second-ranked official, will meet with State Councillor and...
POTUSCNBC

U.S., Japan and South Korea reiterate close coordination on North Korea policy

The United States, Japan and South Korea are sending a clear message with their coordination on policy towards North Korea, a senior U.S. official said on Wednesday, despite some recent friction between the two Asian allies. Japan's vice foreign minister, Takeo Mori, said the trilateral cooperation with the United States...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Axios

Wendy Sherman to become highest-ranking Biden official to visit China

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman will visit Tianjin, China, on July 25-26 to meet with Chinese government officials, including State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, the State Department announced Wednesday. Why it matters: Sherman will become the highest-ranking Biden administration official to visit China, just days after the...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden's confused China policy

President Joe Biden ’s China policy is a paradox of his own making. On the one hand, the president has insisted that the United States will compete with the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) when necessary, and has described that competition in stark terms: democracy versus authoritarianism. On the other, Biden has identified climate change as “the number one issue facing humanity” — one that demands a global response from the world’s leading polluters, including Beijing.
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Reuters

China hack backs White House into a corner

WASHINGTON (Reuters Breakingviews) - When China messes with U.S. companies, the White House has three tools at its disposal: shame, tariffs and sanctions. Only the last one might work, and it’s the hardest to deploy. The United States, European Union, Japan and other allies on Monday called out Beijing for...
Foreign PolicyWashington Post

How Diplomatic Snubs Highlight Frayed China-U.S. Ties

Forget about a summit between Joe Biden and Xi Jinping: The U.S. and China had trouble even agreeing on the protocol for a meeting between senior diplomats. A spat over who on the Chinese side was an equivalent rank to U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman for her visit to Asia in July became the latest sign of how far relations have plummeted. The dispute betrays deeper concerns and mistrust as well as the murkiness of who’s really important in Beijing.
ChinaPosted by
UPI News

China denounces new Taiwan office in Lithuania

July 20 (UPI) -- China issued a warning after Taiwan disclosed plans to open a new mission in Lithuania that will use the island's name. Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said Tuesday at a regular press briefing that China opposes any official exchange between Taiwan and countries with diplomatic ties to Beijing.
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Hill

Biden opens new cyber fight with China

President Biden is putting new pressure on China by publicly attributing the wide-ranging Microsoft Exchange Server cyberattack to hackers affiliated with Beijing. The coordinated effort by the United States and its allies on Monday to condemn China’s aggressive behavior in cyberspace marks the first time NATO has formally rebuked Beijing for cyberattacks.
POTUSNew York Post

White House ‘flagging’ posts for Facebook to censor over COVID ‘misinformation’

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Thursday the Biden administration is identifying “problematic” posts for Facebook to censor because they contain “misinformation” about COVID-19. Psaki disclosed the government’s role in policing social media during her daily press briefing after Surgeon General Vivek Murthy called on companies to purge more...
POTUSNew York Post

Pence blasts Biden over China, says White House ‘rolling over’ to Beijing

Former Vice President Mike Pence accused President Biden Wednesday of “rolling over to Communist China” after his predecessor, former President Donald Trump, reset the American view of Beijing. “Americans of every political persuasion now recognize that the Chinese regime harbors adversarial intentions toward the United States and our allies,” Pence...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Hill

Japan and the US are still sorting out their China-Taiwan policies

After Japanese officials finish practicing their foreign policy irony, hopefully they will settle on a serious and sustained national security approach to the growing China threat. Leading up to and during Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga’s visit to Washington, the Biden administration pressed for a more forthcoming statement on the regional...

Comments / 2

Community Policy