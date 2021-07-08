Pelosi's office knocks Trump in statement: 'Twice-impeached Florida retiree'

Speaker Nancy Pelosi 's (D-Calif.) press office knocked former President Trump in a Thursday statement, calling him a “twice-impeached Florida retiree” while attacking him for defending the insurrectionists who stormed the Capitol in January.

“Twice-impeached Florida retiree — and de facto leader of the Republican Party — Donald Trump joined House Republicans today in disrespecting the Capitol Police and other law enforcement officers, who valiantly defended the U.S. Capitol on January 6th, decrying how rioters 'are being treated unbelievably unfairly' now that they are facing legal consequences for their actions,” the Speaker's office said in a statement.

The statement linked to a HuffPost article about Trump's new lawsuit against Big Tech firms that quoted him from a Wednesday press conference referring to the Jan. 6 insurrection as "an unfortunate event" and saying the hundreds charged in its wake "are being treated unbelievably unfairly."

“There were no guns in the Capitol, except for the gun that shot Ashli Babbit," Trump incorrectly added. "There was no reason for that.”

Pelosi's press team sought to tie those remarks to GOP efforts to block Congress from investigating the Capitol breach. The House ultimately voted last week to create a special committee to probe the attack after Republicans torpedoed efforts to establish a bipartisan commission.

“Like Donald, House Republicans have shown time and time again that they stand with traitors — not with our law enforcement," the Speaker's office said.

Trump earlier this year became the first president in U.S. history to be impeached twice, the second time for his role in inciting the riot.

—Updated at 6:14 p.m.