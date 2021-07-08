Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

Pelosi's office knocks Trump in statement: 'Twice-impeached Florida retiree'

By Olafimihan Oshin
Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16lkVg_0arKyDG900

Speaker Nancy Pelosi 's (D-Calif.) press office knocked former President Trump in a Thursday statement, calling him a “twice-impeached Florida retiree” while attacking him for defending the insurrectionists who stormed the Capitol in January.

“Twice-impeached Florida retiree — and de facto leader of the Republican Party — Donald Trump joined House Republicans today in disrespecting the Capitol Police and other law enforcement officers, who valiantly defended the U.S. Capitol on January 6th, decrying how rioters 'are being treated unbelievably unfairly' now that they are facing legal consequences for their actions,” the Speaker's office said in a statement.

The statement linked to a HuffPost article about Trump's new lawsuit against Big Tech firms that quoted him from a Wednesday press conference referring to the Jan. 6 insurrection as "an unfortunate event" and saying the hundreds charged in its wake "are being treated unbelievably unfairly."

“There were no guns in the Capitol, except for the gun that shot Ashli Babbit," Trump incorrectly added. "There was no reason for that.”

Pelosi's press team sought to tie those remarks to GOP efforts to block Congress from investigating the Capitol breach. The House ultimately voted last week to create a special committee to probe the attack after Republicans torpedoed efforts to establish a bipartisan commission.

“Like Donald, House Republicans have shown time and time again that they stand with traitors — not with our law enforcement," the Speaker's office said.

Trump earlier this year became the first president in U.S. history to be impeached twice, the second time for his role in inciting the riot.

—Updated at 6:14 p.m.

Comments / 1201

The Hill

The Hill

276K+
Followers
29K+
Post
201M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Republicans#D Calif#The Republican Party#The Capitol Police#Huffpost#Big Tech#Gop
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Capitol
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Congress & CourtsNewsweek

Nancy Pelosi Urged to Veto Jim Jordan From January 6 Committee

The prospect of Representative Jim Jordan being among the lawmakers taking part in the probe into the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol has spurred anger among many, who point to his support of former President Donald Trump. The Ohio Republican is reportedly among five GOP representatives picked by...
POTUSNewsweek

Trump Calls Mitch McConnell 'Knucklehead' for Not Eliminating Filibuster

Had Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell been more of a political powerhouse, the filibuster would be a thing of the past and Senator Joe Manchin would be a Republican, according to former President Donald Trump. Once Trump's greatest ally on Capitol Hill, McConnell broke with the former president over his...
Presidential ElectionAOL Corp

Fox News’s Bret Baier fact-checks Trump’s election fraud claims: 'We will continue to present the facts'

On Special Report With Bret Baier Monday, Baier responded to a statement former President Donald Trump released on Friday, in which he specifically named Baier, who was anchoring for Fox News when the network called Arizona for President Biden. In the statement, Trump made several baseless claims of election fraud in Arizona, all of which Baier fact-checked.
Congress & CourtsMSNBC

The problem with Kevin McCarthy's GOP picks for the Jan. 6 probe

It was three weeks ago when House members voted to create a special select committee to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Soon after, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) unveiled her selections for the panel, including Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.). House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), however, initially refused to say whether he'd nominate any members to participate in the probe.
POTUSCNBC

DEA agent arrested for participating in Jan. 6 Capitol riot by Trump supporters

A U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agent has been arrested for allegedly participating in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol by supporters of then-President Donald Trump. The agent, Mark Sami Ibrahim, allegedly flashed his badge and a DEA-issued handgun during the riot. Authorities said he entered the restricted area...
POTUSNew York Post

Trump set to meet with Liz Cheney’s primary opponents

Former President Donald Trump said Tuesday he is planning to meet with a number of Rep. Liz Cheney’s (R-Wyo.) primary opponents next week as he weighs who he will endorse in the race. Trump and his allies have repeatedly taken aim at Cheney — one of his most vocal critics...
Congress & CourtsNewsweek

Mitch McConnell Goes Against Fellow Republicans, Won't Blame Biden for Vaccine Hesitancy

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has urged Americans to get the COVID-19 vaccine as cases of the highly contagious Delta variant rise sharply across the U.S. The Republican senator from Kentucky told unvaccinated Americans not to listen to "demonstrably bad advice" on vaccines, but his remarks have put him at odds with some in his own party who have placed the blame for vaccine hesitancy on the Biden administration.

Comments / 1201

Community Policy