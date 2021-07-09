Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Genre-Defying J-Pop Producer Yonkey Talks New 'Artiswitch' Theme, Musical Roots & More

By Billboard Japan
Billboard
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRising J-pop music producer yonkey made his solo debut in July 2019 with a single called “Downer Love (feat. AAAMYYY).” The artist, born in 1997, was discovered through an audition by Asobisystem, the leading Japanese entertainment company that promotes the country’s distinctive “kawaii” culture and is the home of such artists as J-pop superstar Kyary Pamyu Pamyu, her longtime music producer Yasutaka Nakata, the girl group ATARASHII GAKKO!, model/rapper Manon and more.

www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eminem
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electronic Music#Popular Music#Good Music#Music Box#Musical Roots More#Aaamyyy#Japanese#American#Roland#Iphone
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Place
Asia
Country
Japan
News Break
Arts
News Break
Music
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MusicBillboard

T-Pain Urges Artists to 'Do Some Different Music' — and Dr. Dre Agrees

T-Pain wants artists to break into uncharted territory with new music. In a spiel that appears to have been recorded during a recent episode of his Nappy Boy Radio Podcast, the hitmaker is seen passionately addressing the lack of originality in much of today's music. "Just f------g do something else,"...
Musicthisis50.com

Music Artist CWBY Expertly Blends Genres in New Single, “Trapstar”

CWBY is a fast-rising star in the music industry. As a recording artist, CWBY has created a lot of excitement among music lovers with his new single, “Trapstar.” This single is a unique track that blends multiple music genres, including country music, hip-hop, rhythm blues, and rock. The song is about the world many people may feel trapped in and touches on love and relationships in a way that a lot of people can relate to.
MusicBillboard

TWICE's 'Scandal' Producers Talk K-Pop's Global Appeal, Japanese Music Scene & More

Norwegian producers/songwriters Erik Smaaland and Kristoffer Tømmerbakke, who composed and arranged “Scandal” for the album, shared how the catchy Dahyun-penned track, which features a seductive whisper, came together, and their thoughts on the rise of K-pop and the Japanese music scene in an email interview with Billboard Japan. What led...
MoviesBillboard

Halsey Announces 'If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power' Film to Pair With Album: See the Creepy Trailer

Halsey announced on Tuesday (July 13) that she will be unveiling an hour-long If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power film to go along with her upcoming album. Halsey wrote the film experience that is set to the music from her fourth studio album of the same title, which was produced by Oscar- and Grammy-winners Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross of Nine Inch Nails. Colin Tilley, who directed the music videos for her Billboard Hot 100-topping single "Without Me" and "You Should Be Sad," also directed the IMAX film.
MoviesNME

Music producer Rick Rubin venturing into more film and TV with new production deal

Legendary music producer Rick Rubin is expanding his film and TV ambitions by signing a new production deal. The producer, whose new documentary on Paul McCartney McCartney, 3, 2, 1 premiered yesterday (July 16) on Hulu, will push his famous Shangri La Recording Studios further into the silver and small screen worlds in a partnership with Endeavor Content.
Musichotspotatl.com

Juicy J on New Music, Battling Drug Addictions, Megan Thee Stallion, Producer Tag Origin & More

The Three 6 Mafia legend stopped by to discuss the extended version of ‘The Hustle Continues.’ In his latest project, he’s added some of today’s favorite artists to the tracklist like Megan Thee Stallion, Pooh Shiesty, and Logic. Speaking of Logic, he shares that the DMV artist is actually his best friend and was also behind the inspiration of his latest producer tag.
MusicBillboard

Track List For Posthumous Pop Smoke 'Faith' Album Revealed

The track list for the second posthumous album from late rapper Pop Smoke, Faith, has been revealed in a most unusual way. The 21-track collection from the MC born Bashar Barakah Jackson will drop on Victor Victor Worldwide/Republic Records on Friday (July 16) and an interactive website popped up this week that allows fans to scratch off virtual lottery tickets to reveal the track titles.
MusicArkansas Online

MUSIC: Render Sisters drop latest single in pop country genre

The latest single from Pine Bluff pop country teens the Render Sisters drops Friday, but we have a sneak peak at the lyric video today. The track, written by the sisters about a clueless boy who keeps coming "back around like a stray dog/ too dumb to know it's too late now," is a midtempo, breezy confection that hints at the Everly Brothers "Wake Up, Little Susie" as it fades out.
Theater & Danceedm.com

Spotify Editors See Rising Appetite for Underground Genres in Dance Music

A fascinating deep dive into dance music was recently published to Spotify's For the Record, a dedicated blog and podcast managed by the streaming giant. According to Spotify's "The State of Dance Music" report, For The Record spoke with the company's global dance curators about current and future trends they're observing within the genre. This is the team responsible for providing listeners with playlist content for Crate Diggers, mint, and a plethora of other popular dance music playlists.
MoviesBillboard

Madonna’s 'Madame X' Concert Documentary Is Coming to Paramount+

Madame X is ready for her close up. A concert documentary filmed last year during the European leg of Madonna’s Madame X Tour is coming to Paramount+. Directed by Ricardo Gomes and SKNX, MADAME X will exclusively stream on Paramount+ from Friday, Oct. 8 for subscribers in North America, Latin America, Australia, and the Nordics. Fans outside of those territories can tune in on MTV.
Musicearmilk.com

KSHMR releases summer anthem "Ready To Love" via Dharma Worldwide

Marking the first single after the release of his debut studio album Harmonica Andromeda, KSHMR returns with a bright, buoyant summer anthem "Ready To Love". A long-awaited ID that has graced his live sets for years, the track is available now via Dharma Worldwide and Spinnin’ Records. The track opens...
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

What Mariah Carey Thinks Of Nick Cannon's Many Children

Nick Cannon is certainly pursuing his dream of having many children, and as a result, a large family – but he's taken a bit of an unorthodox approach to it, having had several children with quite a few women. The actor and the "Masked Singer" host could be expecting his seventh child soon. Cannon and "Wild 'n Out" cast member and model Alyssa Scott are reportedly expecting their first child together, a boy named Zen S. Cannon, reported People. Scott confirmed as much in a since-deleted "nude maternity post" to Instagram, per People. This will be Scott's second child, and her first with Cannon, who has quite the brood of kids already.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Julia Roberts mourns sad loss with heartfelt post

Julia Roberts made a rare and sad statement on Instagram on Wednesday when she posted a photo along with a message which will, no doubt, touch her fans. Just days before, the Pretty Woman actress had posted a happy beach snap with her husband, Danny Moder, to mark their 19th wedding anniversary.
CelebritiesBillboard

As Ashley Monroe Starts Chemo, Country Music Rallies

The country music community is rallying behind Ashley Monroe, who is battling a rare blood cancer. Monroe, a member of country act Pistol Annies with Miranda Lambert and Angaleena Presley, has been diagnosed with Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia, and shared the difficult news on social media. Chemotherapy awaits, and Monroe will fight...

Comments / 0

Community Policy