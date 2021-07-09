Genre-Defying J-Pop Producer Yonkey Talks New 'Artiswitch' Theme, Musical Roots & More
Rising J-pop music producer yonkey made his solo debut in July 2019 with a single called “Downer Love (feat. AAAMYYY).” The artist, born in 1997, was discovered through an audition by Asobisystem, the leading Japanese entertainment company that promotes the country’s distinctive “kawaii” culture and is the home of such artists as J-pop superstar Kyary Pamyu Pamyu, her longtime music producer Yasutaka Nakata, the girl group ATARASHII GAKKO!, model/rapper Manon and more.www.billboard.com
Comments / 0