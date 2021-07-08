Nationwide Marketing Group Teams Up With TBI
For independent retailers, having a reliable yet affordable business technology provider is extremely important, yet hard to come by. On July 6, Nationwide Marketing Group announced its most recent partnership with TBI, one of the nation’s leading business-to-business technology service providers. For members, Less time spent worrying about business technology means more time for improving customer experience, and perfecting other aspects of retail operations.dealerscope.com
