Nationwide Marketing Group Teams Up With TBI

By Sam Hitt
Dealerscope
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor independent retailers, having a reliable yet affordable business technology provider is extremely important, yet hard to come by. On July 6, Nationwide Marketing Group announced its most recent partnership with TBI, one of the nation’s leading business-to-business technology service providers. For members, Less time spent worrying about business technology means more time for improving customer experience, and perfecting other aspects of retail operations.

