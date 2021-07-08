Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Sussex County Man, 21, Pleads Guilty To Possession Of Child Pornography

By Valerie Musson
Posted by 
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2202Lh_0arKxmzf00
A 21-year-old Sussex County man admitted in court Wednesday to possessing child pornography, authorities said. Photo Credit: Pixabay/QuinceCreative

A 21-year-old Sussex County man admitted in court Wednesday to possessing child pornography, authorities said.

Steven B. Gay, of Hamburg, pleaded guilty to one count of third-degree endangering the welfare of a child — possession of child pornography in Sussex County virtual court, Prosecutor Francis A. Koch said.

Gay admitted possessing and viewing the content on his personal computer, Koch said.

Gay’s sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 2.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
118K+
Followers
23K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Pornography#Gay Man#Gay
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
York County, PAPosted by
Daily Voice

PD: Rape Of 6-Month-Old Found Among 500 Child Porn Pics. On Torrent Site Linked To York Co. Man

A man York County used the file sharing website BitTorrent to send and receive child pornography for years, according to police in York County. Darin Leroy Warren, 54, of the 600 block of Kise Mill Road in Newberry Township, was arrested on Thursday for 12 felony counts; 6 child pornography and 6 disseminating photos or film of child sex acts, after months of investigations by York Area Regional Police.
Cortland County, NYwhcuradio.com

Cortland County man pleads guilty to 2020 burglary

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A Cortland County man has pleaded guilty to stealing half a million dollars from a home safe last year. While in court this week, Santo Oliver admitted guilt to second degree burglary after initially rejecting a plea agreement and receiving a trial date. Prosecutors say Oliver stole 500 thousand dollars in cash from a safe at a house on Sunnyfield Drive in January 2020.
Posted by
Daily Voice

Haledon PD: Local Resident Busted With Coke, Pills, More

Haledon police busted a local resident while seizing cocaine, dozens of prescription pills and packaging materials during a raid, authorities said. Wilfredo Ramos III, 28, was released pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson after police charged him with drug possession with the intent to distribute it and possession of paraphernalia.
Burlington County, NJPosted by
Daily Voice

US Marshals Arrest Fugitive In Double Fatal Shooting, South Jersey Prosecutor Says

A fugitive has been arrested by U.S. Marshals in Virginia in connection with a double-shooting that left two men dead in their car in South Jersey, authorities said. Andre Price, 33, of Willingboro has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder for fatally shooting the men inside their vehicle, according to Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina and Edgewater Park Township Police Chief Robert D. Hess.
Rochester, MNKIMT

Over a year after pleading guilty, Rochester man sentenced for drug possession

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A long-delayed sentencing results in probation for a Rochester man. Wayne William Moore, 54 of Rochester, was arrested on March 2, 2020, after police officers driving on North Broadway Avenue stopped Moore and said he was found with 14 grams of methamphetamine, 88 pills of lorazepam, and other medications that didn’t belong to him.

Comments / 0

Community Policy