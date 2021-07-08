Sussex County Man, 21, Pleads Guilty To Possession Of Child Pornography

A 21-year-old Sussex County man admitted in court Wednesday to possessing child pornography, authorities said. Photo Credit: Pixabay/QuinceCreative

A 21-year-old Sussex County man admitted in court Wednesday to possessing child pornography, authorities said.

Steven B. Gay, of Hamburg, pleaded guilty to one count of third-degree endangering the welfare of a child — possession of child pornography in Sussex County virtual court, Prosecutor Francis A. Koch said.

Gay admitted possessing and viewing the content on his personal computer, Koch said.

Gay’s sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 2.

