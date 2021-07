Ithaca, N.Y. — An Ithaca man who was fatally shot early Tuesday morning is believed to be the target of the attack, police said. Alan M. Godfrey, 32 of the Ithaca area, died after he was shot repeatedly around 12:43 a.m. in the 200 block of Taughannock Boulevard, acting Ithaca Police Chief John Joly said in a news release. This is a well-travelled area, he said.