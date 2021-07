A toddler and a 25-year-old woman from Georgia were killed Tuesday night in a wreck on I-20 in east Alabama, authorities said Wednesday. The 21-month-old child and Diana Santana-Palacios, 25 -- both of Mapleton, Georgia -- died after the 2002 Ford Expedition that Santana-Palacios was driving was stuck by a 2019 Peterbilt tractor-trailer around 7:55 p.m. Tuesday on I-20 near the 195 mile marker in Cleburne County, said Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Senior Trooper Reginal King.