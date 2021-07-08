EffingHAM-JAM Volunteers Needed
The Effingham County Chamber of Commerce is partnering with Koerner Distributor, Inc, the Chamber Foundation of Effingham County, John Boos & Co., and the Kansas City BBQ Society to host the EffingHAM-JAM State BBQ Championship July 23-24. The event will be held in Downtown Effingham around the Old Courthouse. Funds generated support the Chamber Foundation of Effingham County’s Scholarship Program AND our soon-to-be-debuting EC-JOBS (Effingham County Job Opportunities for Business Success) initiative.www.effinghamradio.com
Comments / 0