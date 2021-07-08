Cancel
Effingham, IL

EffingHAM-JAM Volunteers Needed

By Effingham, IL / Effingham Radio
Effingham Radio
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Effingham County Chamber of Commerce is partnering with Koerner Distributor, Inc, the Chamber Foundation of Effingham County, John Boos & Co., and the Kansas City BBQ Society to host the EffingHAM-JAM State BBQ Championship July 23-24. The event will be held in Downtown Effingham around the Old Courthouse. Funds generated support the Chamber Foundation of Effingham County’s Scholarship Program AND our soon-to-be-debuting EC-JOBS (Effingham County Job Opportunities for Business Success) initiative.

www.effinghamradio.com

