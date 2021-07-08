Cancel
Red Hat Report: IT Sensitive to Kubernetes Security Issues

By Christine Hall
Data Center Knowledge
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSecurity concerns are impeding the flow of containers through the CI/CD pipeline according to Red Hat’s recently released State of Kubernetes Security Report. Over half of the IT professionals surveyed for the report said they've delayed or slowed down container production because of concerns about container or Kubernetes security issues.

www.datacenterknowledge.com

TechnologyIBM - United States

IBM Certification PLUS for IBM Cloud® Paks and Red Hat OpenShift

The IBM Professional Certification program is announcing an exciting enhancement to IBM’s credential strategy with the introduction of the new IBM Certification PLUS achievement. This unique class of certification reflects an innovative approach for combining traditional IBM certifications with other complementary and verifiable high-stakes certification and specialization credentials from IBM, third-party organizations, or both.
Businesssiliconangle.com

Accenture leans heavily on Red Hat partnership for hybrid cloud success

In today’s world, companies rarely rise to global prominence — or achieve rapid growth — without strategic collaborations with other industry players. With partnerships as the modern-day corporate game, Accenture PLC seems to have entirely mastered the playing field. The company’s ongoing partnership with Red Hat Inc. is one of those masterstrokes, and it looks to spell the emergence of an entirely new business area within Accenture itself.
Softwaresiliconangle.com

Red Hat brings Kubernetes to the edge for consistent application development and IT management

A growing number of use cases across many industries are driving the shift from core data center computing to the edge, where applications and processing power are closer to the devices that create or consume data to enable faster analytics. But this new architecture requires consistent application development and IT management, especially when operating in potentially thousands of locations and clusters.
SoftwareInformationWeek

Cloud & Hybrid Security Tooling Report

Organizations choose to host their critical workloads and data in various locations. However, a significant majority share one thing in common—they know they have gaps in their security toolsets. Nearly two-thirds plan to migrate even more workloads and data to the cloud, and roughly the same number plan to add new security tools by 2022.
Softwareaithority.com

Red Hat Bolsters Hybrid Cloud Automation With Latest Version of Red Hat Advanced Cluster Management for Kubernetes

Tighter Integration With Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform Fuses Modern Management Capabilities With Traditional and Hybrid It Environments. Red Hat, Inc., the world’s leading provider of open source solutions, announced Red Hat Advanced Cluster Management for Kubernetes 2.3, the latest version of the company’s enterprise-grade Kubernetes management offering. Designed to provide greater flexibility for managing and scaling hybrid and multicloud environments in a unified and automated way, IT teams can now accelerate the management, security features and automation of their hybrid clouds with the integration of Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform and Red Hat Advanced Cluster Management for a more modern, hybrid cloud-ready environment.
TechnologyData Center Knowledge

Bank of England Warns on Risks of Banking’s Reliance on Cloud Computing

Libby Cherry and Lizzy Burden (Bloomberg) -- The Bank of England wants additional powers to police the finance industry’s switch to cloud computing, saying it’s cloaking systems in secrecy and concentrating sensitive data with a handful of technology giants like Amazon.com Inc. and Microsoft Corp. The central bank said it...
SoftwareLas Vegas Herald

Data Centre Virtualization Market to Eyewitness Massive Growth by 2028: Red Hat Inc., Amazon Web Services, VMware Inc

JCMR recently broadcasted a new study in its database that highlights the in-depth market analysis with future prospects of Data Centre Virtualization market. The study covers significant data which makes the research document a handy resource for managers, industry executives and other key people get ready-to-access and self analyzed study along with graphs and tables to help understand market trends, drivers and market challenges. Some of the key players mentioned in this research are Red Hat Inc., Amazon Web Services, VMware Inc., HCL Technologies, Cisco, HPE, SAP SE, Citrix, Fujitsu, IBM, Microsoft, AT&T, VMware, Dell Corporation.
SoftwareLas Vegas Herald

Virtualization Software Market - Major Technology Giants in Buzz Again | Proxmox VE, Scale Computing, Red Hat Virtualization

JCMR recently introduced Virtualization Software study with focused approach on market size & volumes by Application, Industry particular process, product type, players, and production & Consumption analysis considering major factors, cost Structure and regulatory factors. At present, the Virtualization Software market is developing its presence and some of the key players from the complete study are Proxmox VE, Scale Computing, Red Hat Virtualization, Virtuozzo, Nerdio, HostSailor, Kernel-based Virtual Machine (KVM), VMware, Hyper-V, Microsoft, IBM, Nutanix, Evolve IP OneCloud, Citrix Hypervisor, Oracle.
Softwareaithority.com

Red Hat Extends Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8 As A Foundation For More Secure Computing With Second FIPS 140-2 Validation

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.2 now meets the stringent software security criteria for sensitive computing deployments, adding greater security posture to layered products within Red Hat’s open hybrid cloud portfolio. Red Hat, Inc., the world’s leading provider of open source solutions, announced the renewal of the Federal Information Processing Standard...
Softwaresecurityboulevard.com

How To Secure Your Application Inside Azure Kubernetes Service in 10 Minutes

Organizations everywhere are making their way into the cloud with some form of digital transformation initiative. As a part of these efforts, organizations usually have multiple strategies to execute as they move through their cloud journey, which includes focusing on delivering more value to their customers while positioning themselves for future investments in order to gain market share across their respective verticals.
SoftwareData Center Knowledge

Microsoft Readies Cloud Version of Windows for Remote Workers

Dina Bass (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. unveiled a new version of its flagship operating system called Windows 365 that is stored in the company’s data centers and delivered for users to access a version of the software that is fully set up on their personal computers or tablets. The cloud-based...
Public SafetyData Center Knowledge

The Kaseya Ransomware Attack Is a Wakeup Call for MSP-Reliant IT Shops

Managed service providers, the vendors companies hire to manage their IT infrastructure, have been having a second banner year in a row. The pandemic-driven switch to remote work has driven a huge spike in outsourcing to MSPs. The REvil Kaseya ransomware attack, disclosed just as Americans were logging off for...
ComputersZDNet

Red Hat expands Linux offerings for research and academic organizations

Red Hat is reaching out to new users. And, how better to do that than expanding its reach to schools and research institutions? Of course, Red Hat has been doing this for years, but now the Linux giant and cloud power will offer a low-cost option for Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) to non-degree-granting entities. Now, a much broader range of research and academic-related organizations will have access to Red Hat's academic subscription program.
TechnologyPosted by
Reuters

China issues notice on cyber security loophole management

BEIJING, July 13 (Reuters) - China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology on Tuesday issued a notice on cyber security loophole management. The rule, which will be effective in September, says entities or individuals are not allowed to collect, sell or publish internet loopholes that might harm the cyber security of China.
SoftwareData Center Knowledge

Trending Tech to Watch: extended Berkeley Packet Filter (eBPF)

EBPF may sound like just another dense technical acronym. But the term--which is short for extended Berkeley Packet Filter--is gaining buzz as more and more organizations leverage eBPF to provide low-level visibility into complex systems. Here's everything you need to know about what extended Berkeley Packet Filter is, how eBPF works and why eBPF is important in modern, cloud-native environments.
Softwaretowardsdatascience.com

Deploying a Machine Learning Model as an API on Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform

From Source Code in a GitHub repository with Flask, Scikit-Learn and Docker. Machine and Deep Learning applications have become more popular than ever. As we have seen previously, the enterprise Kubernetes platform, Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform, helps data scientists and developers to really focus on the value using their preferred tools by bringing additional security controls in place and make environments much easier to manage. It provides the ability to deploy, serve, secure and optimize machine learning models at enterprise-scale and highly available clusters allowing data scientists to focus on the value of data. We can install Red Hat OpenShift clusters in the cloud using managed services (Red Hat OpenShift on IBM Cloud, Red Hat OpenShift Service on AWS, Azure Red Hat OpenShift) or we can run them on our own by installing from another cloud provider (AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, Platform agnostic). We also have the possibility to create clusters on supported infrastructure (Bare Metal, IBM Z, Power, Red Hat OpenStack, Red Hat Virtualization, vSphere, Platform agonistic) or a minimal cluster on our laptop which is useful for local development and testing (MacOS, Linux, Windows). Lot of freedom here.
ComputersInfoworld

The Cloud Security Trifecta: AWS + CrowdStrike + ExtraHop

Join three cloud security industry leaders, AWS, CrowdStrike and ExtraHop, to learn more about how they’ve re-written the rulebook on cloud security to help customers improve cloud security and deploy a more effective defensive posture. Experts from AWS, CrowdStrike and ExtraHop will share how data from three distinct sources, integrated...
TechnologyPosted by
The Press

Cloud Foundry Foundation Opens Worldwide Virtual Summit

SAN FRANCISCO, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cloud Foundry Foundation, home to open source projects simplifying the cloud native developer experience on Kubernetes, kicked off the Cloud Foundry Virtual Summit today, featuring news on the latest release of cf-for-k8s (Cloud Foundry for Kubernetes), new community organizational structure, as well as news from MinIO, SAP and VMware.

