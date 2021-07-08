Top five most important offensive players for Alabama this season

Bryce Young has everyone’s attention this summer. Pro Football Focus has Alabama’s offense ranked No. 4 in college football, and it has Young at No. 22 for quarterbacks. People want to see if the marriage between him and Bill O’Brien will work. After watching the sensational season of Mac Jones, Young looks to continue the explosive plays on offense. He turned in a strong performance on A-Day, recording 333 passing yards with one touchdown. The sophomore was the Dixie Howell Most Valuable Player; however, he knows this season is important.