Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Orlando Magic 2021 NBA Draft Preview: James Bouknight is the scorer the Magic have needed

By Andres Rosero
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NBA has historically been dominated by scorers who are masterful at just receiving the ball, telling everyone else on the court to get out of their way and using their physical skills to annihilate the opposition as they create their own offense from thin air. Even as the NBA...

orlandomagicdaily.com

Comments / 0

FanSided

FanSided

113K+
Followers
303K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tracy Mcgrady
Person
Markelle Fultz
Person
James Bouknight
Person
Jimmer Fredette
Person
Devin Booker
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Draft#Credence#Orlando Magic 2021#The Orlando Magic#Uconn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
University of Connecticut
News Break
NBA
News Break
College Basketball
NBA Teams
Orlando Magic
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
FanSided

James Bouknight has strong NBA Draft workout with Golden State Warriors

A little over a before until the Golden State Warriors will be picking in the 2021 NBA Draft and we still have no clear indication of who they want the most. We probably won’t know who the Dubs’ have their hearts set on for quite some time — but James Bouknight has just pushed his name into the conversation.
NBARealGM

Magic Like Scottie Barnes At No. 5, Thunder Prefer Barnes Or James Bouknight At No. 6

The Orlando Magic are believed to be high on Scottie Barnes with the fifth pick, while the Oklahoma City Thunder prefer Barnes or James Bouknight at No. 6. For weeks, Jonathan Kuminga was mentioned in the group of top-5 prospects in the draft but he has been "scarcely mentioned" as a possibility for either the Magic or Thunder at five and six.
NBAoklahoman.com

Thunder: Five things to know about NBA Draft prospect James Bouknight

The Thunder has a coach from UConn in Mark Daigneault, a new point guard from UConn in Kemba Walker, and it could add another Husky on draft night in fast-rising prospect James Bouknight. If the Thunder is targeting a pure scorer at No. 6, Bouknight might be the pick. The...
NBANOLA.com

NBA draft: James Bouknight could give Pelicans serious scoring ability

The New Orleans Pelicans’ starting backcourt underwhelmed last season. One of the biggest issues the Eric Bledsoe-Lonzo Ball pairing had was that in halfcourt situations, both were limited. Defenses didn’t respect Bledsoe’s outside shot, and the 11-year veteran — who before coming to New Orleans had a reputation as an aggressive downhill driver — got to the rim at a career-low rate.
NBAPosted by
Inside The Thunder

NBA Mock Draft: More Smoke Connecting OKC to James Bouknight

There continues to be smoke around the Oklahoma City Thunder eyeing former Connecticut guard James Bouknight. Sports Illustrated’s Jeremy Woo mocked the Thunder to take Bouknight at No. 6 in his most recent mock draft, citing belief around the league that Sam Presti is eyeing the scorer to partner with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
NBAkingsherald.com

Kings Pulse: 2021 NBA Draft Prospect Profiles – James Bouknight and Cam Thomas

We continued our 2021 NBA Draft previews with two scoring stars - UConn's James Bouknight and LSU's Cameron Thomas. Bouknight stands 6'5 with a 6'8 wingspan and incredible athleticism and explosiveness, and averaged 18.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 1.1 steals for the Huskies on 44.7% shooting, 29.3% from three, and 77.8% from the line. He missed 8 games this season with an elbow injury, and his scoring kept an otherwise defensive-minded UConn squad working; when he played, UConn was 11-4, and 4-4 without him. While his efficiency numbers weren't great, especially for a score-first guard with lottery hype, there's plenty of optimism that with NBA spacing he's a much better shooter than the numbers indicate. He's also a fairly dedicated defender, a very good rebounder for a guard, and - in my opinion - a favorite for a future Slam Dunk champ. He does need to improve his passing instincts and vision, as well as his catch-and-shoot shot (he shot just 21% on such shots this year) at the next level. But assuming you trust his seemingly strong motor, he's got a real case as the Best Player Available should he fall to Sacramento at 9... but his ability to put pressure on the rim and shoot off the bounce may make him a likely pick before the Kings are on the board.
NBANBC Sports

How NBA draft prospect Bouknight fits both Warriors and Kings

This is the fourth installment of a series breaking down the potential selections for both the Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings in the 2021 NBA Draft. The countdown is on. The 2021 NBA Draft quickly is approaching and the Warriors and Kings are studying prospect game tapes, making calls on background and holding under-the-radar interviews.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Paul George Sends A Message To The Phoenix Suns: "If They Were Going To Finish This Series Off, They Were Going To Have To Work For It. We Weren't Going To Back Down."

Paul George and his Los Angeles Clippers made a statement on Monday night, taking care of business against the Phoenix Suns, stealing Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals. The Clips won their second game of the series, forcing Game 6 at home, trying to take this duel to the last game. The veteran swingman was on a mission, stepping up for his team even after the night didn't start well for him. In the end, the Clippers got a 116-102 win over the Suns to keep their season alive.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Charles Barkley Says 2 NBA Stars Play Harder Than Everyone

When it comes to going all out on a nightly basis, two players stand out above the rest in the NBA, according to Charles Barkley. Following the Milwaukee Bucks‘ blowout win over the Atlanta Hawks in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals, Barkley and his TNT colleagues heaped plenty of praise on Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo. The two-time league MVP produced 25 points, nine rebounds, and six assists in the 125-91 romp.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Trae Young’s girlfriend: Shelby Miller

There’s arguably no bigger killer in such a small frame in the NBA today than Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young. The former Oklahoma Sooners mini-dynamo is years deep into his pro career but he still looks as though he’s still required to show some identification when trying to purchase liquor. Young is like the basketball version of Napoleon out there, conquering big-market teams as he tries to expand Atlanta’s empire in the Eastern Conference. But it’s not just the confidence of Hawks fans that Trae Young has won over, he’s also captured the heart of the charming, Shelby Miller. And nope. We’re not talking about someone who throws four-seamers in the MLB. This Shelby Miller is the one true love of Trae Young and we’re about to find out more about her in this piece. Ladies and gentlemen, Trae Young’s girlfriend, Shelby Miller.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar warns Chris Paul, Suns are in trouble vs. Bucks

Milwaukee Bucks legend and NBA champion Kareem Abdul-Jabbar believes Giannis Antetokounmpo and Co. are figuring it out in the NBA Finals, which should spell trouble for Chris Paul and the Phoenix Suns. Speaking on The Jump, Abdul-Jabbar discussed the importance of Milwaukee’s Game 3 win to their chances of lifting...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Giannis’ Girlfriend, Mariah Riddlesprigger, Has Message For ESPN Analyst

In the aftermath of the Bucks’ NBA Finals win, Giannis Antetokounmpo’s girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger had a message for ESPN’s Kendrick Perkins. Perkins made headlines earlier in the playoffs when he declared that Khris Middleton, not Giannis, was the “Batman” for the Bucks. The former NBA champion center called Giannis the team’s “Robin.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy