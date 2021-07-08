Orlando Magic 2021 NBA Draft Preview: James Bouknight is the scorer the Magic have needed

We continued our 2021 NBA Draft previews with two scoring stars - UConn's James Bouknight and LSU's Cameron Thomas. Bouknight stands 6'5 with a 6'8 wingspan and incredible athleticism and explosiveness, and averaged 18.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 1.1 steals for the Huskies on 44.7% shooting, 29.3% from three, and 77.8% from the line. He missed 8 games this season with an elbow injury, and his scoring kept an otherwise defensive-minded UConn squad working; when he played, UConn was 11-4, and 4-4 without him. While his efficiency numbers weren't great, especially for a score-first guard with lottery hype, there's plenty of optimism that with NBA spacing he's a much better shooter than the numbers indicate. He's also a fairly dedicated defender, a very good rebounder for a guard, and - in my opinion - a favorite for a future Slam Dunk champ. He does need to improve his passing instincts and vision, as well as his catch-and-shoot shot (he shot just 21% on such shots this year) at the next level. But assuming you trust his seemingly strong motor, he's got a real case as the Best Player Available should he fall to Sacramento at 9... but his ability to put pressure on the rim and shoot off the bounce may make him a likely pick before the Kings are on the board.