A murder defendant chose a hell of a time to say he wanted a new attorney. Nathaniel Rowland, 27, the South Carolina man accused of killing college student Samantha Josephson, 21, revealed his plan to the court on Monday, the first day of jury selection, according to the Post and Courier. Judge Clifton Newman was not keen on the sudden development, noting the timing and saying that the purported replacement recently left the same prosecutor’s office in this case.