People are ready to see the new and improved Tua Tagovailoa. He has heard from his supporters and critics, but he’s put in the work all summer. Tua Tagovailoa’s right hip looks healthy as his mobility has returned to form. He has been training with Per4orm, a facility out of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., and it has the No. 5 overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft set for his second season. In a video posted to Twitter, Tagovailoa is bursting through bags, shuffling through cones, and looks explosive on the field. He had a good rookie year, but the Hawaiian is coming for more.