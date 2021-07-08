Cancel
Sulphur Springs, TX

Tom Dixon

KSST Radio
KSST Radio
 13 days ago
Funeral services for Thomas “Tom” Calvin Dixon, Jr., age 53, of Van, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 10, 2021, at West Oaks Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Tiny Freelen officiating. Interment will follow at Reilly Springs Cemetery with Ethan Dixon, Collin Jelinek, Justen Jelinek, Danny Hubbell, Kevin Wingfield, Toby Fowler, Gerald White, and Wes Armstrong serving as pallbearers. Visitation will be held at 10 a.m., prior to service time. Tom passed away on Sunday, July 4, 2021.

www.ksstradio.com

News, Weather, Sports for Sulphur Springs and Hopkins County Texas.

 https://www.ksstradio.com
