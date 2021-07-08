Cancel
Report: Henry Ruggs to Lead Raiders Wide Receivers in Targets?

Cover picture for the articleRuggs is coming off a disastrous rookie season. He was used primarily as a deep threat, but quarterback Derek Carr never really utilized him down the field. Ruggs ultimately finished with a mere 26 catches for 452 receiving yards, which looks even worse considering how good the rest of the rookie class played in 2020-21. Guys like Justin Jefferson, Tee Higgins, CeeDee Lamb, and Brandon Aiyuk all contributed in their rookie seasons, and Ruggs was drafted before all of them.

