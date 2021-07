Within a few months, League City developers may be paying more for roadway projects, lessening the burden on taxpayers. In January 2019, League City City Council unanimously passed an ordinance establishing roadway impact fees charged to developers to help cover the cost of road projects made necessary by new developments. The idea behind the fees was to facilitate new growth in League City, which is about halfway built out. Depending on a City Council vote this August, these fees could increase this summer.