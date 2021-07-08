Six Hoosier Broadcasters Honored
INDIANAPOLIS - The Indiana Broadcasters Association has announced the names of six broadcasters who will be inducted into the Indiana Broadcast Pioneers Richard M. Fairbanks Hall of Fame this fall. The 2021 class includes radio host and reporter Jill Ditmire and Indianapolis radio host and DJ Delores Poindexter, both of which who received the award posthumously, Evansville news anchor Mike Blake, Indianapolis videographer Steve Sweitzer, Indianapolis TV reporter Derrik Thomas, and Indianapolis journalist and host Dick Wolfsie.www.insideindianabusiness.com
Comments / 0