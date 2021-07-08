Cancel
White Sox slugger Eloy Jiménez will begin rehab assignment Friday with Class A Winston-Salem

By LAMOND POPE
Sacramento Bee
 13 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS — The Chicago White Sox could soon receive an offensive boost with slugger Eloy Jiménez scheduled to begin a rehab assignment Friday with Class A Winston-Salem. Jiménez has been out since suffering a ruptured left pectoral tendon in a March 24 Cactus League game against the Oakland Athletics at Camelback Ranch in Glendale, Ariz., while attempting to rob Sean Murphy of a home run.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eloy Jiménez
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Chicago White Sox#Cactus League#The Oakland Athletics#Camelback Ranch#American League#Mercedes
