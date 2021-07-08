Cancel
Lilly, Verge Genomics to Work on ALS Treatments

By Mary Roberts, Writer/Reporter
Inside Indiana Business
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINDIANAPOLIS - Indianapolis-based Eli Lilly and Co. (NYSE: LLY) is partnering with Verge Genomics in San Francisco to research and develop novel therapies for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's Disease. Under the terms of the three-year agreement, Lilly will pay Verge up to $25 million up front, with the potential for nearly $700 million and royalties for hitting certain milestones.

