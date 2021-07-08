Cancel
Congress & Courts

House introduces bill to give military families free lifetime access to national parks

WHNT-TV
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WHNT) — A new bill introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives could allow veterans and Gold Star families free lifetime access to national parks and public lands – and free annual passes to active-duty members of the military. The bipartisan bill, brought to the floor by Reps. Mariannette Miller-Meeks...

