Severe Weather Statement issued for Genesee by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 16:31:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Genesee A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN ORLEANS AND CENTRAL GENESEE COUNTIES At 430 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Oakfield, or near Batavia, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Batavia, Darien Lakes State Park, Attica, Oakfield, Clarendon, Corfu, Elba, Alexander, East Bethany and Barre Center. This includes Interstate 90 near exit 48. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...70MPH