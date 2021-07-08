Cancel
Lancaster County, PA

Flood Advisory issued for Lancaster, York by NWS

weather.gov
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 14:10:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Lancaster; York The National Weather Service in State College has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northwestern Lancaster County in south central Pennsylvania Central York County in south central Pennsylvania * Until 630 PM EDT. * At 431 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. * Some locations that will experience flooding include York, Elizabethtown, Columbia, Mount Joy, Manheim, Shiloh, East York, Stonybrook-Wilshire, West York, Salunga-Landisville, Maytown, Grantley, Tyler Run-Queens Gate, Valley View, Mountville, Manchester, Hallam, Emigsville, Marietta and Wrightsville. Additional rainfall of 1 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

