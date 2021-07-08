Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stark County, OH

Flood Advisory issued for Stark by NWS

weather.gov
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 16:31:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 16:40:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots. Target Area: Stark The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Stark County in northeastern Ohio * Until 645 PM EDT. * At 336 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Canton, Massillon, Green, Alliance, North Canton, Louisville, Hartville, Brewster, Navarre, Wilmot, East Canton, Beach City, Meyers Lake, Hills And Dales, Limaville, Perry Heights, Greentown and Maximo. Additional rainfall of 1 inch is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
North Canton, OH
City
Green, OH
City
Brewster, OH
City
Cleveland, OH
City
Hartville, OH
City
Greentown, OH
County
Stark County, OH
City
Louisville, OH
State
Ohio State
City
Navarre, OH
City
Maximo, OH
City
Beach City, OH
City
Massillon, OH
City
East Canton, OH
City
Wilmot, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urban Areas#Heavy Rain#National Weather Service#Extreme Weather#Flood Advisory#Stark#Doppler#Green Alliance
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Drama over the debt ceiling is the last thing America's economy needs

New York (CNN Business) — America's road to economic recovery is littered with obstacles, beginning with soaring inflation and the rapidly spreading Covid-19 Delta variant. Now political bickering in Washington is looming as yet another hurdle. If Congress doesn't raise the debt ceiling, the federal government will likely run out...

Comments / 0

Community Policy