Flood Advisory issued for Stark by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 16:31:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 16:40:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots. Target Area: Stark The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Stark County in northeastern Ohio * Until 645 PM EDT. * At 336 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Canton, Massillon, Green, Alliance, North Canton, Louisville, Hartville, Brewster, Navarre, Wilmot, East Canton, Beach City, Meyers Lake, Hills And Dales, Limaville, Perry Heights, Greentown and Maximo. Additional rainfall of 1 inch is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.