Severe Weather Statement issued for Erie, Niagara by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-08 14:10:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Erie; Niagara THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN ERIE AND SOUTHEASTERN NIAGARA COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However heavy rain is still possible with this thunderstorm.alerts.weather.gov
