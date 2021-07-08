Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Who is Team USA Coach Gregg Popovich and what is his net worth?

By Julia Fields
Posted by 
The US Sun
The US Sun
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T5DJN_0arKv8tY00

LEGENDARY NBA basketball coach Gregg Popovich will lead Team USA in the Tokyo Olympics.

Before Popovich ever got into coaching, he was on active duty in the United States military.

NINTCHDBPICT000664658404-1 Credit: Getty

Who is Gregg Popovich?

Popovich was born on January 28, 1949 in East Chicago, Indiana.

He attended the United States Air Force Academy, where he played basketball for four years, eventually becoming the team captain.

He graduated in 1970 with a degree in Soviet Studies and later earned his masters from the University of Denver in physical education and sports sciences.

Popovich served five years of required active duty in the Air Force, during which he toured with the US Armed Forces basketball team.

Also becoming captain of that team, Popovich helped win the Amateur Athletic Union championship, which earned him an invitation to the 1972 U.S. Olympic Basketball Team trials.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DaQN3_0arKv8tY00
Popovich began his career as an assistant coach under Hank Egan before becoming head coach of Pomona-Ptizer's men's team Credit: AP

Who does Popovich coach for?

Popovich began his career as an assistant coach under Hank Egan before becoming head coach of Pomona-Ptizer's men's team.

After earning the team their first official title, Popovich joined Larry Brown as an assistant lead coach for the San Antonio Spurs.

He moved to the Golden State Warriors for a brief stint in 1992 before returning to the Spurs as a general manager and vice president of basketball operations.

Popovich served on the coaching staff for the US national team 2002 FIBA World Championship, 2003 FIBA America Men's Olympic Qualifying Tournament, and during the 2004 Olympic Games, where the U.S. won a bronze medal.

He has been named Coach of the Year three times and was awarded a Distinguished Graduate award from the Air Force Academy in 2008.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RSqSH_0arKv8tY00
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Popovich is worth $40million dollars Credit: Getty Images - Getty

What is Popovich's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Popovich is worth $40million dollars.

The famed coach married Erin Popovich 1976 until her death in 2018.

The couple have two children together: Micky and Jill.

He currently remains the head coach of the San Antonio Spurs.

Comments / 0

The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
222K+
Followers
23K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

The Sun.com is a US online edition of The Sun, Britain’s largest newspaper and a member of the UK’s press regulator, IPSO. The Sun was launched in 1969 with the slogan “forward with the people,” because that is what we believe in. The Sun cares about the quality of life, the kind of world we live in, and about people. The Sun is more than a newspaper. It is an instigator, an entertainer, a cultural reference point, a finger on the pulse and a daily relationship. The Sun has been a campaigning newspaper since its inception and continues to be so today, with recent reporting focusing on the plight of refuge shelters for abused women and on male suicide. Politically, The Sun stands for ordinary working people looking to get on, building better lives for themselves and their families, regardless of where they grow up or which school they went to. The Sun has endorsed the election manifestos of both the Labour Party and Conservative Party at different points in its long history. At the most recent General Election, held in 2017, The Sun endorsed the Conservative Party. The Sun strives to the very highest standards of accuracy in its reporting, and continues to invest in original journalism in print and online. JOURNALISTIC STANDARDS Our journalists are expected to work to The Editors’ Code of Practice, the industry benchmark for good journalism in the UK, and that Code enforced by the Independent Press Standards Organisation. All but one of Britain’s main newspapers are signed up to the Editors’ Code and agree to abide by its judgments, which includes the publication of adjudications, corrections and clarifications where our reporting falls short of the high standards expected. Where readers have complaints or concerns about our reporting, The Sun has a robust procedure in place to ensure those complaints are taken seriously and dealt with with all deliberate speed. If you believe a story we have published is inaccurate, you can email editorialcomplaints@the-sun.co.uk or write to the Editorial Complaints Department at The Sun, 1 London Bridge Street, London, SE1 9GF.

 https://www.the-sun.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gregg Popovich
Person
Hank Egan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usa Basketball#Team Usa#Olympics#Team Usa#Soviet#The University Of Denver#Armed Forces#The San Antonio Spurs#The Golden State Warriors#The Air Force Academy#Celebrity Net Worth
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
FanBuzz

Tony Parker Found Love Again After His Divorces

Former NBA star Tony Parker is undoubtedly on his way to the Basketball Hall of Fame. He’s won too many championships with the Spurs to count, shared too many highlights with Tim Duncan and scored too many points in the NBA and European basketball. Tony Parker has been remarkably reliable on the basketball court. He’s been equally unreliable in his love affairs.
NBAYardbarker

Gregg Popovich Gets Roasted After Team USA Loses Exhibition Match To Nigeria

When it comes to the sport of basketball, Team USA is considered the best of the best. But after their shocking exhibition loss to Nigeria on Saturday, fans proceeded to roast Team USA, and specifically Gregg Popovich, for blowing their final possession of the game, which they could have won had they executed correctly.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Gregg Popovich Reacts To The Bradley Beal News

Team USA was dealt an unfortunate blow this Thursday afternoon. It was officially announced that Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal will miss the Tokyo Olympics because he remains in health and safety protocols. A replacement for Beal will be named at a later time. Fortunately for Team USA, reinforcements will...
BasketballPosted by
ClutchPoints

Team USA coach Gregg Popovich could not hide pain of losing Bradley Beal ahead of Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Team USA is not looking rosy right now. Not only did it got beat in exhibition games by Nigeria and Australia, but it’s also losing on the personnel front. Head coach Gregg Popovich will look to steer Team USA to a gold-medal finish in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics without Washington Wizards shooting guard Bradley Beal, who’s no longer part of the team after he entered the health and safety protocols.
NBAwashingtonnewsday.com

After Team USA’s loss to Australia, Gregg Popovich gets heated with a reporter.

After Team USA’s loss to Australia, Gregg Popovich gets heated with a reporter. Following his team’s 91-83 loss to Australia in an exhibition game, Team USA head coach Gregg Popovich got into a heated discussion with a reporter. The three-time defending Olympic champions were defeated by Nigeria in the first...
NBAPosted by
InsideTheHeat

Mark Few, Gregg Popovich Offer Praise for Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra

Even after a first-round loss to the Milwaukee Bucks in the playoffs, Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra continues to earn the respect of his peers around the league. Spoelstra is working closely with San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich and Gonzaga's Mark Few during the Team USA practices this week in Las Vegas. Both Few and Popovich offered their praise for Spoelstra while working together as coaches of the U.S. Olympic Team and Select Team, which Spoelstra is in charge of.
Basketballaudacy.com

Tierney rips Gregg Popovich following USA's second straight Olympic exhibition loss

The good news is that exhibition basketball games don't count. The bad news is that Team USA is unfamiliar with rationalizing exhibition game losses. On Monday, the U.S. men's basketball team suffered its second straight upset in Olympic friendly play, losing to Australia, 91-83, in Las Vegas. The three-time defending gold medalists were only two days removed from a shocking 90-87 loss to Nigeria, and according to ESPN Stats & Info, this is the first time the U.S. has lost back-to-back exhibitions since pros started playing in 1992.
NBAcw35.com

NFL fans pick Spurs' Popovich as the best NBA coach

SAN ANTONIO - Ask most NBA fans, coaches, and players and a majority would say San Antonio Spurs' Gregg Popovich think he is the best NBA head coach. Ask most NFL fans and they would agree. According to a recent Sports Betting Dime survey, 53% of NFL fans believe Popovich...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Keldon Johnson’s huge Team USA debut makes Gregg Popovich look like a genius with call-up

Despite drawing a lot of flak, San Antonio Spurs young forward Keldon Johnson silenced all the haters with a huge debut for Team USA on the team’s final exhibition match against Spain. The 21-year-old was handpicked by his NBA head coach Gregg Popovich to join the 12-man roster to replace Bradley Beal of the Washington Wizards after the three-time All-Star entered the health and safety protocols last week.
NBAPounding The Rock

Gregg Popovich and Keldon Johnson kick off Team USA Training Camp in Las Vegas

While internal turmoil at ESPN and the 2021 NBA Finals have dominated national headlines, San Antonio has encountered a fair share of breaking news over the last week. Several players are hitting the open market, and longtime assistant coach Will Hardy departed to join a fellow Spurs alum. Head coach...

Comments / 0

Community Policy