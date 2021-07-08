Cancel
Israel says it's targeting Hamas' cryptocurrency accounts

JERUSALEM — (AP) — Israel said Thursday it will begin seizing cryptocurrency accounts used by the Palestinian Hamas group to raise money for its armed wing.

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz ordered security forces to seize the accounts after a joint operation “uncovered a web of electronic wallets” used by Hamas to raise funds using bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, the ministry said.

It said Hamas has been waging an online campaign to raise donations for its military wing, efforts that accelerated after the 11-day Gaza war in May. Cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin are favored for illicit transactions because they are perceived as hard to trace.

“The intelligence, technological and legal tools that enable us to get our hands on terrorists’ money around the world constitute an operational breakthrough,” Gantz was quoted as saying.

Last year, the U.S. Justice Department said it had seized millions of dollars from cryptocurrency accounts that militant groups, including al-Qaida and the Islamic State group, relied on to finance their organizations and violent plots.

The department said it had confiscated about $2 million, in addition to more than 300 cryptocurrency accounts, four websites and four Facebook pages related to the schemes.

One prong of the U.S. investigation targeted the military wing of Hamas. Law enforcement officials seized more than 150 cryptocurrency accounts that they say laundered funds to and from accounts operated by the group.

Hamas, which seized Gaza from rival Palestinian forces in 2007 and has fought four wars with Israel, is considered a terrorist group by Israel and Western countries.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

MilitaryThe Jewish Press

Report: Israel Destroyed Hezbollah Weapons Depot in Syria

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported Wednesday night that new Israeli strikes destroyed weapons and ammunition depots belonging to the “Lebanese Hezbollah” in the western countryside of Homs. The Observatory learned that after midnight on Thursday, the Israeli strikes targeted military sites belonging to the Lebanese Hezbollah militia in...
MilitaryCleveland Jewish News

Israel arrests dozens of Hamas operatives after solidarity visit to terrorists’ village

Israeli security forces arrested dozens of Hamas activists on Wednesday near the village of Turmus Aya in Judea and Samaria, the Israel Defense Forces said in a statement. The suspects, according to the IDF—members of Hamas’s student cell at Birzeit University near Ramallah—were taken into custody shortly after a solidarity visit to the family home of Muntasir Shalabi in the village, according to the Palestinian daily Al Quds.
Laconia, NHlaconiadailysun.com

Steve Earle: Hamas is founded on prinicipals of destroying Israel

In response to Janet Simmon's critique of one of my past letters, I first thank her for agreeing with me that any and all terrorism is abhorrent and unethical. She does, however, choose to describe Hamas as a political party, which is a description I must challenge. Hamas is a terrorist organization founded on the principals of destroying Israel by any means necessary. And though in political control over Gaza, they have never stopped their terrorist attacks upon Israel nor disavowed their founding principals. It is because of this that the people of Gaza suffer all of the harsh limitations and military reprisals Israel is forced to apply in defending itself. Hamas is, in fact, the root cause of all the problems and suffering on both sides. I contend that at any hour of any day those in power in Gaza disavowed Hamas' persecution/vendetta against the Jewish state and people Israel would welcome peace and normalized relations even help Gaza prosper. The ball is, as always, in the hands of Islamic fundamentalists, a fact too few Americans understand. Problem is, Islam can never change because Muhammed forbids it from ever changing, thus the endless wars and atrocities are doomed to continue, I fear.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

UPDATE 1-Israel's cenbank chief sees possible inflation target tweaks

JERUSALEM, July 12 (Reuters) - Bank of Israel Governor Amir Yaron said on Monday that, with structural economic changes such as technological advancements and online shopping pushing prices down, the central bank was studying changes to Israel’s inflation targeting regime. “There is a need, after almost 30 years of the...
Middle Eastbitcoin.com

Israel Begins Seizure of Bitcoin Donations Collected by Hamas

Israel’s Defense Minister Benny Gantz has ordered the seizure of cryptocurrency funds raised by the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas. His department has reportedly started taking control over digital wallets used by the terrorist group to collect crypto donations from abroad. Defense Ministry of Israel Targets Crypto Addresses Used by Hamas.
EconomyTelegraph

Israel cracks down on Hamas's Bitcoin and Dogecoin wallets

Israel announced on Friday that it was cracking down on a "web of electronic wallets" used by Hamas in the Gaza Strip to raise cryptocurrency funds such as Bitcoin and Dogecoin. The Israeli defence ministry said that the Islamist group has been appealing for funds to rebuild "terrorist infrastructure" and...
Middle Eastinvesting.com

Israeli defense minister authorizes seizure of Hamas-tied crypto accounts

Israeli defense minister authorizes seizure of Hamas-tied crypto accounts. Israeli defense minister Benny Ganz has signed an order authorizing security forces to seize cryptocurrency accounts believed to be tied to the militant wing of Hamas, the de facto ruling authority of the Gaza Strip in Palestine. Israeli defense minister authorizes...
Worlddecrypt.co

Israel Moves to Seize Bitcoin, Tether, Dogecoin From Hamas

Hamas receives crypto in donations. Israel has issued a seizure order against addresses it believes are associated with the group. Those addresses have received Tether, Bitcoin, and Dogecoin. Dogecoin may be the light-hearted cryptocurrency fun-loving people like to promote—but it’s also being collected by one of the world’s biggest militant...
Middle Eastinvesting.com

Israel Seizes Millions in Crypto Assets From Hamas

Israel Seizes Millions in Crypto Assets From Hamas. Israel will seize a variety of crypto assets from 84 wallet addresses. The wallets allegedly belong to Hamas. Elliptic believes the wallets hold $7.7 million. Israeli officials have taken action to seize cryptocurrencies from 84 wallet addresses. These addresses could possibly be...
MilitaryCleveland Jewish News

Hezbollah’s notorious Unit 133 is back in business

Earlier this month, the Israel Defense Force and Israel Police announced that they had thwarted a significant weapons-smuggling attempt from Lebanon into Israel. A total of 43 firearms worth millions of shekels were confiscated near the area of the village of Ghajar on July 9, said security forces, after IDF observation troops spotted smuggling bags.
MilitaryGephardt Daily

Israel fires retaliatory artillery shells at Lebanon

July 20 (UPI) — The Israel Defense Forces said early Tuesday it fired artillery shells at Lebanon in retaliation for rockets launched toward Israel from the neighboring Middle Eastern country. The IDF said it launched its barrage at Lebanon in response to two rockets launched toward it that triggered sirens...
Middle EastVoice of America

Iraqi PM Fires Security Officials Over IS-Claimed Bombing

CAIRO - Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Khadhimi has fired security officials after 34 people were killed and over 50 others wounded, according to Iraqi media, in an explosion Monday night. The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the attack which Iraqi security officials say was committed by a suicide bomber.
Middle EastCleveland Jewish News

‘Oman not ready to normalize ties with Israel,’ says sultanate’s foreign minister

Oman will not follow the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain in normalizing the ties with Israel at this time, the Gulf sultanate’s foreign minister said on Saturday. “Oman believes in striving for a just, comprehensive and lasting peace on the basis of the two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict,” Badr bin Hamad al-Busaidi told the London-based Arabic-language daily Asharq Al-Awsat in an interview.
Presidential ElectionAOL Corp

Fox News’s Bret Baier fact-checks Trump’s election fraud claims: 'We will continue to present the facts'

On Special Report With Bret Baier Monday, Baier responded to a statement former President Donald Trump released on Friday, in which he specifically named Baier, who was anchoring for Fox News when the network called Arizona for President Biden. In the statement, Trump made several baseless claims of election fraud in Arizona, all of which Baier fact-checked.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Unscripted remarks start to haunt President Biden

President Biden has been more freewheeling with his remarks in the last few weeks, leading to slip-ups the White House has had to clean up. The most recent example came Friday, when Biden accused Facebook of “killing people” because of the misinformation spread on the social media network about coronavirus vaccines.

