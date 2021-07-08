Cancel
What Time Will 'Fear Street Part 2: 1978' Be on Netflix?

By Anna Menta
Decider
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFear Street Part 2: 1978 is coming to Netflix this Friday, and if it seems like just last week that you were watching Fear Street Part 1: 1994, you would be correct. The second installment of the Netflix franchise—which is loosely based on the R.L. Stine book series, Fear Street—is arriving on the streaming service just one week after the first film was released. The and final film in the trilogy, Fear Street Part 3: 1666, will come out on Netflix next Friday, July 16, so if you want to watch all three films as a marathon, you don’t have to wait long.

