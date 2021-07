With a mix of living in other states and the COVID-19 pandemic, for the first time in over a decade, I experienced a concert at PNC Bank Arts Center. Before Sunday night, my last PNC show was with my parents in 2007, we saw The Allman Brothers Band & Bob Weir from the Grateful Dead. On Sunday night, I saw country music superstar Luke Bryan. As you can tell I enjoy all genres of music but more importantly, it felt amazing to be back at one of New Jersey's best concert venues.