Is Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness Canon?

Resident Evil Re:Verse will no longer launch this month; it has now been moved to 2022 so that the team can “continue working to deliver a smooth gameplay experience.”. If you were hoping to get stuck into the heroes vs monsters gameplay of Resident Evil Re:Verse this month, then this is surely not the most pleasant news for you. The team made the announcement over on the Resident Evil Twitter page stating that the game has been delayed until next year — when next year is still undetermined, but the team will be looking to share more details about it “at a later time.” You’re urged to either keep your code that came with Resident Evil Village safe or redeem it now so that it’s ready to play in 2022.